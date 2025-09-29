Turmoil in waters: Climate change, US tariffs & struggles of Indian fisherfolk

Climate change poses a far greater risk to the fisherfolk than US tariffs on India's seafood industry, an expert said during a workshop attended by leaders of fisher communities from 11 states.

To add context, the Indian seafood sector faces a potential business loss of around Rs 24,000 crore due to the tariffs recently announced by US President Donald Trump. This can be devastating since US represents nearly 40 per cent of India's seafood exports, valued at around Rs 60,000 crore, with shrimp being the primary export.

While tariffs can deliver an immediate economic shock, experts are of the opinion that climate change inflicts a more insidious and ongoing threat, jeopardising the long-term sustainability of fisheries by disrupting water quality, sea levels and rainfall patterns, as well as increasing disease risks. These changes lead to significant ecological damage, affecting fish populations and habitats essential for aquaculture.

Additionally, climate-related disasters such as cyclones and floods have devastated fish habitats and restricted fishing periods, exemplified by a seven-month fishing ban in Ganjam, Puri and Kendrapada in Odisha, due to turtle nesting and fish breeding.