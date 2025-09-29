Turmoil in waters: Climate change, US tariffs & struggles of Indian fisherfolk
Climate change poses a more significant threat to Indian fisherfolk than US tariffs, experts say.
While tariffs could cause a Rs 24,000 crore loss, climate change disrupts fisheries' sustainability by affecting water quality and fish habitats.
Rising sea levels, ocean acidification and extreme weather events exacerbate these challenges, forcing fishers to adapt or abandon their livelihoods.
Climate change poses a far greater risk to the fisherfolk than US tariffs on India's seafood industry, an expert said during a workshop attended by leaders of fisher communities from 11 states.
To add context, the Indian seafood sector faces a potential business loss of around Rs 24,000 crore due to the tariffs recently announced by US President Donald Trump. This can be devastating since US represents nearly 40 per cent of India's seafood exports, valued at around Rs 60,000 crore, with shrimp being the primary export.
While tariffs can deliver an immediate economic shock, experts are of the opinion that climate change inflicts a more insidious and ongoing threat, jeopardising the long-term sustainability of fisheries by disrupting water quality, sea levels and rainfall patterns, as well as increasing disease risks. These changes lead to significant ecological damage, affecting fish populations and habitats essential for aquaculture.
Additionally, climate-related disasters such as cyclones and floods have devastated fish habitats and restricted fishing periods, exemplified by a seven-month fishing ban in Ganjam, Puri and Kendrapada in Odisha, due to turtle nesting and fish breeding.
The fishing industry is facing significant challenges due to environmental changes and human activities. As ocean temperatures rise, many fish species are migrating to cooler, higher-latitude waters, compelling fishers to venture further from shore, which increases their operational costs and time spent at sea.
This situation creates tensions between small-scale fishers, who often lack the resources for deep-sea fishing and larger industrial trawlers, exacerbated by the use of destructive fishing gear that further damages marine habitats.
Furthermore, rising sea levels and ocean acidification are degrading vital marine habitats, such as mangroves and coral reefs, which are essential for fish nurseries, ultimately reducing fish stocks and ocean productivity.
Inland fisheries are not spared either, as altered rainfall patterns and droughts disrupt freshwater ecosystems, while increasing salinity in brackish waters threatens unique fish species.
Moreover, the construction of hotels and new ports often overlooks coastal regulation zones, further disturbing local ecology and compounding the challenges faced by fish workers.
Coastal erosion significantly impacts fishing families, forcing them to frequently relocate without adequate support for rehabilitation. The socioeconomic consequences are profound, as diminished and erratic fish catches lead to financial strain, increased debt, and challenges in recovering from adverse seasons or natural disasters due to damaged equipment and extended fishing trips.
Communities that depend on fish for their protein intake face heightened food and nutritional insecurity as fish supplies become less reliable. In response to declining fish stocks, many fish workers are compelled to diversify their income sources or abandon fishing altogether, often migrating to seek alternative employment in informal sectors.
This situation exacerbates existing gender inequalities, as women, who predominantly engage in fish processing and sales, encounter greater risks from inconsistent supply and market disruptions. Their limited access to financial resources and decision-making power hampers their ability to adapt to changing conditions, while social norms may further restrict their mobility and participation in disaster preparedness during extreme weather events.
Additionally, the shifting of fish populations across maritime boundaries increases the risk of conflict and legal issues for small-scale fishers, who may inadvertently cross into foreign waters, leading to arrests, vessel confiscation, and international disputes that perpetuate cycles of poverty.
Government should now clearly define the small-scale fisherfolk who are doing fishing and their rights to tenure, waterbodies and social protection. Current fisheries management policies often overlook the effects of climate change and the specific challenges faced by small-scale fishers and women. There is an urgent need for tailored adaptation strategies that reflect the unique circumstances of local communities and incorporate their traditional ecological knowledge.
The following is an outline of the major actions needed to improve the plight of fisherfolk. First, small-scale fishers and fish farmers require legal recognition and essential tenure rights to ensure their livelihoods and the sustainability of aquatic resources. These rights encompass access to water bodies for fishing and aquaculture, as well as land rights necessary for pre- and post-harvest activities.
Furthermore, they must have the authority to safeguard water bodies and fish resources from encroachment, pollution, and unsustainable practices such as overfishing and destructive fishing methods. Access rights also imply preferential access to fish resources in cases of competing interests, and these rights are inalienable.
Additionally, security of tenure on privately rented water bodies is crucial, which includes valid agreements, reasonable rent, and protection against eviction. Fisherfolk require grant-free fishing rights and assurance of no conflicts with sanctuaries and reserve forests.
Also, the recognition of community rights over inland water bodies is important.
Second, to address the specific needs of women fish workers, it is imperative for the government to implement a gender policy in fisheries, informed by gender-segregated data that highlights their contributions. Women in this sector should receive equitable wages and improved working conditions, alongside targeted schemes to rectify their historical marginalisation.
Access to financial resources, infrastructure, and technological support is essential, as is the provision of social security. Moreover, women fish workers should be granted preferential rights to critical infrastructure like fish sorting and drying platform, financial assistance, training, and market opportunities to enhance their participation and success in the fisheries sector. Social security benefits like pensions, educational support for their children, toilets in vending zones, coastal employment guarantee programme in the lean season will go a long way in improving the lives of fisherfolk.
Immediate action is required to address climate rights for small-scale fishers, particularly regarding their preferential access to fish resources, which is vital for enhancing climate resilience. Improved weather forecasting is essential, as accurate and timely information enables fishermen to make informed decisions about their fishing activities. It is also crucial to halt destructive fishing practices, such as bottom trawling and purse seining, which severely damage the natural resource base.
Protecting and restoring aquatic ecosystems is imperative, necessitating the cessation of pollution, encroachments and excessive water diversion. Additionally, establishing infrastructure for the safe anchorage of boats is necessary to safeguard them during cyclones and storm surges.
Coastal erosion affects more than a third of Indian coasts and displaced fishermen villages need to comprehensively be rehabilitated as per loss and damage framework. Improvement of coastal ecology by planting mangroves will also go a long way in not only minimising the impact of disasters and coastal erosion but also protect the lives and livelihoods of at least 25 million fisherfolk in India.
Debabrat Patra is the associate director and humanitarian lead and Surajit Neogi is the West Bengal state head at ActionAid Association. Views expressed are the author’s own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth.