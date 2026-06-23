UN Chief warns of twin climate and energy crises, launches global methane push

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres warned that the world is confronting twin climate and energy crises driven by fossil fuel dependence, calling for a rapid transition to clean energy, stronger adaptation measures and significantly higher climate finance.

Addressing London Climate Action Week, Guterres on June 23 said the climate crisis is accelerating while the conflict in West Asia has unleashed a major energy shock, exposing the risks of dependence on hydrocarbons.

“Crisis brings clarity,” Guterres said. “Our world is facing a tale of two crises. A climate crisis pushing us deeper toward higher temperatures and closer to catastrophic tipping points. And an energy crisis exposing the folly of a world hooked on hydrocarbons.”

The UN chief said the world has experienced its 11 hottest years on record and warned that average annual temperatures are likely to exceed the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold agreed under the Paris Agreement in the coming years.

Citing a new report by the United Nations Scientific Advisory Board, Guterres warned that crossing critical climate tipping points could push coral reef systems towards collapse, accelerate the loss of ice sheets in Greenland and West Antarctica, weaken major ocean circulation systems and shift parts of the Amazon rainforest towards savanna-like conditions.

At the same time, he said the West Asia conflict has triggered what he described as the “mother of all energy shocks”.

“The International Energy Agency tells us its scale rivals the oil upheavals of the 1970s and the turmoil followed by the Russian invasion of Ukraine combined,” Guterres said.

He added that the crisis has demonstrated the vulnerability of a development model dependent on fossil fuels, where a single conflict or chokepoint can disrupt global energy supplies and send prices soaring.

Renewables offer way out

Guterres said the solution lies in accelerating the transition to clean energy. According to the UN chief, solar costs have fallen by almost 90 per cent since 2010, while onshore wind costs have declined by more than 70 per cent and battery storage costs by 95 per cent.

More than 90 per cent of new renewable power added globally is already cheaper than the lowest-cost fossil fuel alternatives, he said.