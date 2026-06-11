Unequal human cost of extreme heat: Experiences of Delhi’s outdoor workers

Delhi's story of extreme heat is essentially a story about inequality. In May 2026, the city recorded ‘heatwave conditions’ on the 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 24th and 27th, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Warm night conditions occurred over Delhi on the 21st and 25th May, the latter becoming the hottest night in 14 years, the weather monitoring body noted in its monthly report.

This story isn’t about any of those days. Down To Earth (DTE) spoke to outdoor workers in Delhi on May 23, when no temperature records were broken. It had drizzled in the morning and maximum temperatures across the city were in the range of 42-44°C. Although this was above normal, it didn’t meet IMD’s heatwave definition: 4.5-6.4°C departure from normal for two consecutive days recorded by at least two substations.

It was 2pm and delivery worker Jay Yadav, 32, had parked his scooter under the shade of a tree in front of a restaurant at M block market, Greater Kailash II to pick up a food order. When asked how his body reacts to working in the sun, he held out his left hand and pointed to a small bump on his left wrist from a needle-prick. “I was given a saline drip four days ago after I started vomiting and having loose motions at the same time, while also running a fever.” The treatment cost him Rs 2,000 and right after leaving the local clinic, he boarded a bus to his native home in Mainpuri some 290 kilometres from Delhi. “I rested at home for three days but then had to come back to work.” At the end of this short interaction, Yadav broke into silent tears when asked how many hours a day he has to work outdoors. He didn’t have an answer.

In the last few years, particularly since the record-shattering summer of 2024, the public understanding of experiencing heat in cities has evolved from mere monitoring of maximum and minimum temperatures, to factoring in humidity, night-time cooling and impact of urban heat-islands and population density. Even when there is no heatwave warning on a given day, this cocktail of factors may create a potentially unhealthy atmosphere for outdoor work. Moreover, the surface temperatures of roads, vehicles, concrete structures, and other things that surround us when we are outdoors, are significantly higher than the maximum official maximum temperature.

For instance, while IMD was showing a temperature of 41°C at 2pm, Yadav’s scooter's surface was more than 6°C hotter — 47.3°C. This difference over air temperature can be seen in the thermal image below that was developed using an infrared camera, a standard tool to note heat distribution in a space.