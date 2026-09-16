UNGA, COP31 must deliver more than diplomatic rhetoric amid Nepal disaster and energy turmoil, experts say

For Jennifer Morgan, senior fellow at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University and former Climate Envoy for Germany, the immediate question is whether leaders will use UNGA to demonstrate that they understand the urgency of intensifying climate action.

“The climate impacts have really pushed us into new territory this year. They’re no longer a future scenario. They’re very much here and now, and it is everywhere,” Morgan said at a virtual press conference on September 16.

She said leaders will also need to respond to Nepal’s call for international support and called on Türkiye and Australia to use the period ahead of COP31 to set out a precise vision for the summit.

Ajay Mathur, professor at the School of Public Policy, Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, former director general of the International Solar Alliance and former India climate negotiator, at the same press conference, said the Nepal disaster had demonstrated that the climate and energy crises were compounding each other in real time.

He pointed to the insurance industry’s projected annual losses of about $170 billion, up $19 billion from the previous year, saying the costs of climate inaction were already being borne by national budgets and households.

According to Mathur, UNGA and COP31 were likely to see renewed pressure to fully resource the Loss and Damage Fund, alongside demands for greater investment in electricity grids and continued momentum on the energy transition.

“The current energy shocks” should not result in permanent fossil fuel dependence, he said, but should instead help accelerate the transition towards cleaner energy systems.

Nathalie Jones, senior policy advisor at the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD), said the energy shock had strengthened the case for moving away from fossil fuels.

According to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, fossil fuel importers had paid an additional $330 billion for crude oil, oil products and liquefied natural gas during the first six months of the war compared with prewar market forecasts.

Jones said the response should include renewable energy, energy efficiency, electrification, grids and energy storage. At UNGA, she said, governments should provide signals on the transition away from fossil fuels, including through national transition roadmaps and immediate policy measures.

She also said the fossil fuel roadmap emerging from the Brazilian COP30 presidency will need to be translated into national action ahead of COP31.

COP31: implementation, electrification and finance

COP31 will take place in Antalya from November 9 to 20. Türkiye will host COP31, preside over the summit and lead its Action Agenda, while Australia will lead the negotiations through its President of Negotiations, Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen.

The division of responsibilities makes the relationship between the negotiated process and the Action Agenda a central issue for the summit.

Umit Sahin, senior scholar and coordinator of climate change studies at Istanbul Policy Center, highlighted three main priorities for the Turkish presidency: making Antalya an “implementation COP”, advancing electrification and addressing climate finance.

The implementation focus is intended to move climate commitments towards what the presidency describes as tangible and trackable progress. Sahin said this should not come at the expense of negotiated outcomes needed to implement the Paris Agreement, keep the 1.5 degree Celsius goal within reach and advance a new science based Global Stocktake cycle.

The second priority is electrification. Türkiye has proposed a “35 by 35” target to increase electricity’s share of final energy consumption from just over 20 per cent today to 35 per cent by 2035, supported by expanded renewable energy, grids and storage. The target is officially part of the COP31 Global Climate Action Agenda.