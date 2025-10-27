Uttarakhand relocation crisis: Villages devastated by rain and buried under rubble

Three villages in the Nanda Nagar area of Chamoli district were devastated by torrential rain on the night of September 18-19, 2025. Now, villagers are left asking a desperate question: Where will they live?

Like Vimla Devi of Semi village in Rudraprayag district, Vimla Devi of Phali Laga Sauntonola in Chamoli has become yet another face of Uttarakhand’s recurring disasters. But while the former still lives under her roof, the latter has lost hers entirely.

That night, relentless rainfall brought destruction from three sides. The Chufla river, which flows beneath their homes, first swelled into a lake before bursting through its banks. As the water level rose, debris began to pour down from two directions.

Nearby houses shook violently. Around 2 am, a dozen villagers fled their homes and took shelter under a large tree. By dawn, the homes they had left behind were gone — consumed by fire and flood. Nearly a dozen houses in Sauntonola were completely destroyed.