Uttarakhand relocation crisis: Villages scarred by Kedarnath tragedy face threat of another displacement

This past monsoon season brought renewed destruction to the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand. As in previous years, several villages were rendered unsafe. Down To Earth recently visited some of these settlements, where displacement is once again under way.

Nearly 12 years after the Kedarnath disaster of June 2013, the village of Semi (Talli) remains scarred and desolate. Perched on the banks of the Mandakini River, in the Ukhimath block of Rudraprayag district along the Kedarnath route (National Highway 107), its residents live in constant fear of being displaced again.

Sitting in her modest house just below the highway, Vimala Devi says she remains anxious. Her home was destroyed in the 2013 floods. While the administration never fully acknowledged the damage, her husband Manohar Lal received Rs 4.25 lakh in compensation and was ordered to vacate the site.

For years, the family lived in a tin shed near the village. Two years ago, they built a two-room house on their remaining patch of land. But another bout of heavy rain struck on the night of August 28-29, 2025, and cracks began to appear in their new home.

“Apart from the compensation, we built these two rooms by taking a loan, but now we’re scared to even live here,” says Vimala. “Whenever it rains heavily, we are haunted by the memories of Kedarnath.”