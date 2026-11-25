Around 500 researchers, policymakers and indigenous community representatives from India and neighbouring countries are expected to gather in Kerala's Wayanad district from December 10 to 12, 2026 for what organisers describe as India's first Mountain Ecology Congress.

The three-day event, titled Processual Mountains 2026, will examine growing climate and development pressures on mountain ecosystems, from recurring landslides in the Western Ghats to glacier retreat and extreme weather in the Himalayas.

Organised by the Wayanad-based Hume Centre for Ecology and Wildlife Biology in collaboration with Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) and Asar Social Impact Advisors, the congress will take place at the university's Pookode campus near Kalpetta. The gathering, themed 'Reimagining life and livelihoods in the mountainscapes', will examine the ecological and social challenges facing India's mountain regions.

“Wayanad is not hosting this congress simply because it is a mountain district. It is hosting it because the ecological changes taking place here reflect many of the challenges confronting mountain regions across the country,” C K Vishnudas, executive director of the Hume Centre, told Down To Earth.

"We need to bring scientific understanding, community knowledge and public policy together before ecological warnings turn into human tragedies."