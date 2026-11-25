Wayanad to host what organisers describe as India's first Mountain Ecology Congress from December 10–12.
Around 500 delegates from India and neighbouring countries are expected to participate.
Discussions will address climate risks, ecological degradation and development pressures across mountain regions.
Indigenous knowledge, community rights and sustainable livelihoods will be central to the discussions.
The congress will explore ways to strengthen disaster preparedness and inform mountain development policies.
Around 500 researchers, policymakers and indigenous community representatives from India and neighbouring countries are expected to gather in Kerala's Wayanad district from December 10 to 12, 2026 for what organisers describe as India's first Mountain Ecology Congress.
The three-day event, titled Processual Mountains 2026, will examine growing climate and development pressures on mountain ecosystems, from recurring landslides in the Western Ghats to glacier retreat and extreme weather in the Himalayas.
Organised by the Wayanad-based Hume Centre for Ecology and Wildlife Biology in collaboration with Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) and Asar Social Impact Advisors, the congress will take place at the university's Pookode campus near Kalpetta. The gathering, themed 'Reimagining life and livelihoods in the mountainscapes', will examine the ecological and social challenges facing India's mountain regions.
“Wayanad is not hosting this congress simply because it is a mountain district. It is hosting it because the ecological changes taking place here reflect many of the challenges confronting mountain regions across the country,” C K Vishnudas, executive director of the Hume Centre, told Down To Earth.
"We need to bring scientific understanding, community knowledge and public policy together before ecological warnings turn into human tragedies."
Southern India's Western Ghats have witnessed a series of devastating floods and landslides over the past decade. These include the 2018 disaster in Karnataka's Kodagu district, the 2019 landslides in Kerala's Puthumala and Kavalappara and Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris, the 2020 Pettimudi landslide in Idukki and the July 2024 disaster in Wayanad's Mundakkai and Chooralmala.
Vishnudas said the interconnected forests, watersheds and wildlife corridors of Wayanad, Kodagu and the Nilgiris highlighted the need to examine ecological risks beyond administrative boundaries.
The Western Ghats, a global biodiversity hotspot that plays an important role in regulating rainfall and river systems across peninsular India, face growing pressures from infrastructure expansion, quarrying, changes in plantations, forest fragmentation and unplanned tourism, he said.
The 2024 Wayanad disaster illustrates the complexity of mountain hazards. A Geological Society of India study documented 572 millimetres of rainfall over 48 hours, with saturated slopes, deeply weathered rock and geological fractures contributing to the catastrophic debris flow.
Similar concerns extend to the Himalayas, where glacier retreat, extreme rainfall and infrastructure development are increasing concerns about disaster risks. The 2023 South Lhonak glacial lake outburst flood in Sikkim and recurring floods in Himachal Pradesh have highlighted the vulnerability of mountain communities.
“The challenge across these regions is to replace fragmented project-level environmental assessments with cumulative assessments of entire mountain landscapes,” Vishnudas said.
He added that the prolonged dispute over declaring parts of the Western Ghats ecologically sensitive reflected the difficulties of balancing conservation, livelihoods and infrastructure development.
The congress will also examine how ecological changes affect indigenous communities, plantation workers and small farmers.
T R Suma, social anthropologist and programme director at the Hume Centre, said mountain conservation must recognise the rights, livelihoods and traditional knowledge of communities living in these landscapes.
“Mountain ecology is not only about forests, wildlife and rainfall. It is equally about the people who inhabit these landscapes, their histories, livelihoods, knowledge systems and rights,” she said. “Any attempt to protect mountains without understanding the social and economic realities of these communities will remain incomplete.”
Priya Pillai of Asar Social Impact Advisors said ecological research needed to inform development decisions more directly. “Decisions on infrastructure, tourism, agriculture and livelihoods must be informed by ecological limits and the voices of the communities who live there. We hope this congress will help bridge the gap between scientific knowledge, policy and action on the ground,” she said.
The Hume Centre's community-based weather-monitoring network collects rainfall and temperature data from more than 200 locations across Wayanad.
According to the centre, it alerted the district administration to possible landslides in Mundakkai at least 16 hours before the July 2024 disaster. It said an earlier warning in 2020 had helped facilitate the evacuation of a vulnerable settlement.
The centre's experience raises questions about how local weather observations and scientific warnings can be translated into timely disaster preparedness and administrative action.
The congress will feature earth scientist and seismologist Kusala Rajendran, atmospheric scientist S Abhilash, landslide researcher Ali P Yunus, biodiversity conservationist Suprabha Seshan and former Arunachal Pradesh chief secretary Ramesh Negi, among others.
According to the organisers, the sessions will cover mountain biodiversity, indigenous cultures and rights, livelihoods, development, climate resilience, disaster management and governance. The congress coincides with International Mountain Day on December 11.