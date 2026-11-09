Proposed Western Ghats ecological protection zone faces mounting climate threats even as its notification remains stuck

Floods become more frequent

The region’s The region's vulnerability is also evident in the changing pattern of floods. The India Flood Inventory-Impacts (IFI-Impacts), which provides year-wise information on floods in India from 1967 to 2023, shows that the proposed WGESA has experienced a disproportionate increase in flood events.

Between 1970 and 1980, floods affecting the proposed WGESA districts accounted for 13.4 per cent of all recorded floods in India. By 2010-20, their share had more than doubled to 28.9 per cent, the analysis found.

The increase in the number of floods has been particularly striking. Between 1970-80 and 2010-20, flood events across India rose by 410 per cent. In the proposed ESA districts, they increased by 1,000 per cent.

Flooding now affects almost the entire proposed area. All 47 districts recorded at least one flood during each of the decades 1990-2000 and 2000-10. The number fell marginally to 46 districts in 2010-20, compared with 41 in 1970-80.

Kerala accounted for 40.8 per cent of the recorded floods in the region, followed by Maharashtra with 30.8 per cent and Karnataka with 18 per cent.

The character of flooding has also changed. Floods are becoming shorter but considerably more frequent. The average duration of a flood fell from 7.3 days in 1970-80 to 3.4 days in 2010-20. At the same time, the average annual number of floods per district increased 7.1-fold, from 0.23 to 1.64. By 2010-20, the frequency was three times the national average, says Debadityo Sinha, one of the authors.

Ten districts accounted for 43.3 per cent of all recorded floods in the proposed ESA. Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number, at 232, followed by Wayanad (149), Pune (139) and Idukki (116).