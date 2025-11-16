‘We cannot accept another slow, bureaucratic climate fund’

Lidy Nacpil (LN): The fact that we now have a loss and damage fund and that its pilot phase is being launched is important for the Philippines and for many countries extremely vulnerable to climate impacts. But those of us engaging closely with the FRLD are really disappointed.

First, the amounts under discussion are extremely, ridiculously low. When the FRLD was set up, developed countries made initial pledges, but these were tiny compared with the scale of needs. Today, total pledges amount to less than $800 million, and actual delivered finance is only a little over $300 million. For the pilot programme, they are speaking of just $250 million being available.

For a middle-sized country hit by a major typhoon, this is nowhere near enough. And this pool is supposed to cover all developing countries. Half of the amount is to be reserved for the most vulnerable groups, the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS). The Philippines does not fall under those categories, even though we are a nation of many small islands and so, are highly vulnerable.

We are also disappointed with decisions made about the operational modalities during the board meeting in Manila in July 2025. The main modality chosen is a standard project-proposal process: countries submit proposals, which are then processed and eventually approved. This can take several months at best. That is not what we need from a loss and damage fund.

Countries experiencing climate-related disasters need rapid response. Some loss and damage such as from slow-onset impacts can be anticipated. But most of what we are facing now requires immediate support. We pushed hard for rapid response to be the main modality. Several board members agreed, but the board still adopted the slower, project-based approach. Even if they manage to shorten approval times to three months, that is still far too long for loss and damage.

So we are dealing with too little money and the wrong modality. And it is frustrating because this is a fund civil society fought for over many years. Without that fight, there would be no FRLD. Yet what we are getting is not really useful.

Still, we are not giving up. We have launched the “Fill the Fund” campaign, and we will continue pushing for a real rapid-response modality. BIM is only a pilot, and we do not want it setting the precedent for how the fund will operate in the long term.