Why cool roofs remain a missed opportunity in India

By mid-afternoon in peak summer, the hottest place in an Indian city is often not outside but directly under a concrete roof, where heat absorbed through the day settles into walls and ceilings and lingers well into the night. For families living on the top floor, this makes sleep difficult, and the next day often begins in a state of exhaustion.

This persistent heat build-up inside homes makes passive cooling a necessity. Cool roofs, made with reflective coatings reduce heat absorption and can lower indoor temperatures by two to three degrees Celsius. For households without air conditioning, this is not simply a matter of comfort, as it affects sleep, productivity, and the risk of heat-related illness. Even in homes with cooling devices, lower heat absorption means less reliance on energy-intensive cooling, and lower electricity bills as a result.

The costs are not prohibitive, with basic coatings available at roughly Rs 20 to Rs 50 per square foot depending on product quality, requiring no electricity, no complex installation, and limited maintenance. Evidence from Indian cities suggests that the benefits outweigh the costs, a case that is increasingly reflected in policy. Telangana introduced India’s first state-wide cool roof policy in 2023, while national frameworks such as the India Cooling Action Plan and the Energy Conservation Building Code emphasise passive cooling. Cities such as Ahmedabad and Hyderabad have piloted programmes, and Tamil Nadu is scaling adoption across public buildings.

Yet uptake among low-income urban households remains low.

The usual explanation is a lack of awareness, but this is incomplete. The constraint lies not only in what people know, but in how decisions are made under financial pressure, timing constraints, and uneven incentives. This is reflected in Ahmedabad’s experience, where early pilots saw meaningful uptake driven by subsidies, direct engagement, and visible community adoption, while demand did not sustain itself once that support receded.