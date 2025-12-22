Why green industrialisation can no longer sit outside climate talks

The centrality of industrial policy has long been emphasised across several distinct spaces, each approaching the agenda from a different starting point.

Among experts, one strand of discussion has focused on questions of policy space and structural asymmetries in the global economy. Some scholars are examining the green transition through a political-economy lens, leading to newer insights on green industrialisation and its contours.

Ahumada and Chang, for instance, situate the push for green industrialisation within a broad structural context. They note that countries in the Global North are increasingly using industrial policy to manage strategic competition and security concerns by deploying subsidies, trade measures and standards, largely insulated from multilateral discipline. In contrast, countries in the Global South continue to face tighter constraints, shaped by historical disadvantages and existing trade and investment rules. This asymmetry, they argue, risks locking developing countries into import-dependent pathways. Addressing it, they suggest, requires revisiting ideas associated with the New International Economic Order (NIEO), framing green industrialisation both as a sovereign development right and as a global necessity for climate-compatible development.

Similar concerns surface in more applied discussions on development and industrialisation. In a recent interview, Ha-Joon Chang argues that many developing countries have not failed because industrialisation is no longer viable, but because they did not undertake the sustained process of building productive capabilities in the first place.

Our new research series, Towards a New Green World from Delhi-based think tank Centre for Science and Environment, flips the lens to climate policy itself and highlights the need for economic resilience and green industrialisation to be central to the climate agenda for developing countries. Calling for decarbonisation without these agendas is no longer viable, and the Global South must be empowered to capture greater value, diversify their economies and shape the governance of emerging green industries.

Economists have also attempted to construct frameworks to ensure that green industrial policy efforts are held to the test of progressive values related to sustainable resource use, democratic control of production and ecological justice, in line with the mission of human and natural flourishing .