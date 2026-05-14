Climate Change
Why India’s summer isn’t as hot as expected
Unexpected rains, storms and western disturbances reshape India’s 2026 summer, defying dire heatwave forecasts
India was expected to face an intense heatwave summer in 2026. Instead, many regions are seeing cooler temperatures, thunderstorms, hailstorms, and excess rainfall. What caused this dramatic shift? In this video, we explain the multiple weather systems shaping India’s unusual summer — from western disturbances and cyclonic circulations to the possible influence of El Niño and the approaching monsoon.