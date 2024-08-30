WWA study links devastating typhoon Gaemi to climate change, warns of future storm intensification

The WWA study further found that climate change has caused rainfall in Hunan and Taiwan to increase by 9 per cent and 14per cent respectively, while overall, the likelihood of such heavy rainfall in both regions has risen by 60 per cent. If the world continues to rely on fossil fuels, leading to a 2°C rise in global temperatures above pre-industrial levels, devastating typhoon rainfall events in these regions could become 30-50 per cent more frequent.