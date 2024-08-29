Cyclone Asna formation due to unusual monsoon wind system: Expert

The deep depression that has been causing torrents of rain over Gujarat for the past three days is going into intensify into a tropical cyclone over the Arabian Sea on August 30, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). When it forms, it would be called Cyclone Asna. The reason for its formation and intensification could lie in an unusual monsoon wind system in the current season.

This would be another rare feat for the current system as the formation of depression occurred over land and the cyclone formation would happen over the sea. The deep depression was located 60 km northwest of Bhuj and 80 km northeast of Naliya in Gujarat at 8:30 am on August 29.

This is the first cyclone that has formed in August in the North Indian Ocean (NIO) region since 1981 and first in the Arabian Sea since 1976, according to cyclone data from the IMD, analysed by Down To Earth (DTE). There have been 32 previous cyclones in the NIO region in August and only four in the Arabian Sea between 1891 and 2023.

“It is likely to move west-southwestwards, emerge into northeast Arabian Sea off Kachchh and adjoining Saurashtra & Pakistan coasts and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm on 30th August. Thereafter, it would continue to move nearly west-southwestwards over northeast Arabian Sea away from Indian coast during subsequent 2 days,” says IMD in its latest press release.

The Windy weather analysis and visualisation platform, however, still shows a clear eye of the cyclone and cyclonic wind speeds with both European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) and United States Global Forecasting System (GFS).

As of August 29, Gujarat has received 48 per cent excess rainfall in the current monsoon season. This figure was 17 per cent on August 26. The state has had a massive swing in rainfall of 31percentage points in a matter of three days.