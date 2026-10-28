Siang dam protest takes a sharper turn

At least 26 people, including five juveniles, have been arrested over their alleged involvement in violence that broke out on October 23 in Pasighat district of Arunachal Pradesh during protests against a proposed mega-dam on the Siang river.

Among those arrested are Ebo Mili, a lawyer and activist, and Otul Jerang, a youth leader. Both surrendered at Pasighat police station on October 24.

Mili remains on hunger strike in police custody. Jerang ended his fast after his health deteriorated. Both began fasting in custody after surrendering in connection with the protests. Jerang, who has pre-existing health conditions and relies on prescribed medication, had reportedly been fasting since October 25.