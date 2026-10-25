Protests against Siang mega-dam in Arunachal Pradesh turn violent

Protests against the proposed 11,200-megawatt (MW) Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) turned violent in Pasighat, a town in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Siang district, on the evening of October 23.

Police used tear gas to disperse protesters, according to accounts from the gathering. The police reported stone-pelting, injuries to personnel and extensive damage to public and private property.

Indigenous organisations, including the Adi Bane Kebang United and the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum, oppose the project over fears of losing ancestral lands, the displacement of villages and ecological damage in a seismically active, biodiverse part of the Himalayas.