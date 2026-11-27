The argument that India must build a mega dam downstream simply because China is building one upstream carries little weight with local communities. It also traps India in a cycle of responding to every Chinese move, fuelling a strategic hydropower race. A dam-for-a-dam approach would endanger the ecology of the eastern Himalayas and the lives and livelihoods of communities that have depended on these rivers for generations.

If the Medog dam poses a potential water-security threat to downstream India, SUMP could create similar risks for downstream areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Bangladesh. We cannot afford a race to build competing water bombs in a fragile mountain region shaped by powerful earthquakes and constant geological change. Nor does the argument of first-user rights offer India much leverage.