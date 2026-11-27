The Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) must be viewed from multiple perspectives. India has legitimate strategic concerns, particularly following China’s announcement of the Medog dam. I do not undermine these. However, a project of this scale will have consequences far beyond power generation and national security. Why can concerns over livelihoods, ancestral land rights and cultural heritage not be integrated into the feasibility assessment from the outset? The debate is not simply about supporting or opposing the project. It is about objectively assessing its risks and benefits through transparent and meaningful engagement with local communities. Such engagement could help address grievances, build trust and reduce the likelihood of conflict. At present, however, the project’s stated objectives appear increasingly at odds with the concerns of local communities.