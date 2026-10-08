$1,000,000,000,000: Cost of serving the debt storm in developing countries

Developing countries, which also have high development deficits, are draining huge amounts of public resources on interest payments. In many countries, annual interest payments on public debt are much higher than national spending on critical sectors such as health and education.

The United Nations Trade and Development (UNCTAD), in its latest World of Debt report, has warned of the foundational weakening of development spending in developing countries as debt-servicing costs rise at an unprecedented rate.

“Debt should help countries invest in their future. But in many developing countries, the servicing of external debt now exceeds new inflows,” said the UNCTAD report. While debt remains a legitimate financing instrument, the rising borrowing cost is making the situation dire.