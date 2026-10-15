238 million Indians are multidimensionally poor; one-fifth of the population remains vulnerable due to basic deprivations

According to the latest update to the global Multidimensional Poverty Index, brought out by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Oxford University, 51.5 million more people were added to this category of poor in 2025.

The Index came into existence in 2010 to measure poverty “beyond what people earn,” covering 108 countries accounting for 78 per cent of the global population.

The Index uses 10 indicators on health, education and standard of living that include nutrition and child mortality, schooling, and access to water and sanitation. One is defined as multidimensionally poor if s/he is deprived in one-third or more of the indicators.

This is the first time since the adoption of this measure of poverty that more people have been added. In 2025, there were 1.2 billion multidimensionally poor people in the world – every second one is a child and over four-fifths of them lived in rural areas.