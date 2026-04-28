Carbon Politics: Green industrialisation for the Global South

The green industrialisation agenda is growing in prominence. As a goal, this is crucial for developing countries as it can unite the aims of decarbonisation, development and structural transformation.

Developing countries face persistent barriers in pursuing green industrial goals, but are still experimenting in various ways to participate in global, green supply chains.

In this episode of Carbon Politics, CSE's Avantika Goswami speaks with Ilias Alami from the University of Cambridge about the growing relevance of green industrialisation and how the Global South can advance this agenda for its own aims.