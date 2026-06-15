Economy

Demand for ice climbs across Delhi-NCR amid scorching heat

Ice-sellers report higher sales as residents use ice to cool drinking water, air coolers and commercial spaces during summer
Demand for ice climbs across Delhi-NCR
An ice seller cuts large blocks of ice for customers at a dairy farm in Ghazipur, East Delhi, as soaring temperatures drive up demand.All photos: Vikas Choudhary / CSE
Published on
Listen to this article

Rising temperatures across Delhi-NCR, with maximum temperatures touching 40-41°C in early June and humidity levels remaining high, have led to a sharp increase in demand for ice, providing a seasonal boost to vendors and suppliers. Weather experts note that when air temperatures exceed 40°C and humidity rises, traditional evaporative coolers lose their cooling efficiency because the water cannot evaporate fast enough to lower the air temperature.

At a dairy farm in Ghazipur, East Delhi, Shamim, an ice seller from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, said sales have risen significantly in recent weeks as people look for ways to cope with the heat. According to him, customers are purchasing large quantities of ice for multiple purposes, including cooling drinking water and lowering temperatures in air coolers.

"People are using more ice than usual because of the extreme weather. Many add it to water tanks and coolers to get colder air," Shamim said while cutting large ice blocks for customers.

With temperatures remaining high, ice sales surge in Ghazipur as households and businesses seek relief from the scorching weather.
With temperatures remaining high, ice sales surge in Ghazipur as households and businesses seek relief from the scorching weather.

The sustained spell of high temperatures and humid conditions has pushed residents to seek affordable methods of staying cool. Ice has emerged as a popular option for households, dairy farms, small businesses and street vendors dealing with the summer heat.

Vendors say demand has increased steadily as more people rely on ice to provide temporary relief during the hottest parts of the day. Large ice blocks are being purchased and transported across neighbourhoods for both domestic and commercial use.

Residents purchase ice in bulk in East Delhi to cool drinking water and air coolers amid intense summer heat across Delhi-NCR.
Residents purchase ice in bulk in East Delhi to cool drinking water and air coolers amid intense summer heat across Delhi-NCR.

The rise in sales reflects how seasonal businesses linked to cooling and hydration benefit during periods of extreme heat. Alongside ice, products such as air coolers and cold beverages are also witnessing higher demand.

As hot weather conditions continue across the region, vendors expect ice sales to remain strong in the coming weeks.

Text by Vidushi Laroiya.

Drinking Water
heatwave
summer
ICE
heat
extreme heat
air coolers
Down To Earth
www.downtoearth.org.in