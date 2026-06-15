Demand for ice climbs across Delhi-NCR amid scorching heat

Rising temperatures across Delhi-NCR, with maximum temperatures touching 40-41°C in early June and humidity levels remaining high, have led to a sharp increase in demand for ice, providing a seasonal boost to vendors and suppliers. Weather experts note that when air temperatures exceed 40°C and humidity rises, traditional evaporative coolers lose their cooling efficiency because the water cannot evaporate fast enough to lower the air temperature.

At a dairy farm in Ghazipur, East Delhi, Shamim, an ice seller from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, said sales have risen significantly in recent weeks as people look for ways to cope with the heat. According to him, customers are purchasing large quantities of ice for multiple purposes, including cooling drinking water and lowering temperatures in air coolers.

"People are using more ice than usual because of the extreme weather. Many add it to water tanks and coolers to get colder air," Shamim said while cutting large ice blocks for customers.