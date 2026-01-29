Economic Survey 2026: Centre cites stronger rural economy to replace MGNREGA with VB-GRAMG

Drawing on these indicators, the survey said reliance on MGNREGA for employment in rural areas had declined. It noted that person-days of work generated under the scheme fell from a pandemic peak of 3,890 million in 2020-21 to about 1,837.7 million in 2025-26 (up to December 31, 2025), a drop of more than 53 per cent.

“This decline in MGNREGS demand coincides with a decrease in rural unemployment, from 3.3 per cent in 2020-21 to 2.5 per cent in 2023-24, suggesting that many rural households may be accessing nonfarm or other non-MGNREGS work,” the report observed.

It said this trend pointed to an improving rural economy and reduced dependence on MGNREGA. At the same time, it flagged monitoring gaps in several states, including work not being carried out on the ground, mismatches between expenditure and physical progress, the use of machines for labour-intensive tasks, and frequent bypassing of digital attendance systems.

The survey argued that misappropriation had accumulated over time and that only a small share of households completed the full 100 days of work after the pandemic. This, it said, indicated that “while delivery systems improved, the overall architecture of MGNREGA has reached its limits and warrants reassessment in light of evolving rural realities,” it said.

Against this backdrop, the government has enacted the VB GRAMG Act, 2025.

“While MGNREGS achieved significant gains in participation, digitisation, and transparency over time, persistent structural weaknesses limited its effectiveness,” the survey said. It added that the new Act builds on past improvements while addressing shortcomings through what it described as a more modern, accountable and infrastructure-focused framework.