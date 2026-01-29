Economic Survey 2026: ‘Development is, in itself, a form of adaptation’

The Economic Survey also highlighted the necessity to integrate adaptation with the development plans for the country. A focus on adaptation leads to reduction of losses from impacts, stabilisation of incomes and safeguarding of investments, according to the survey.

Towards this end, the report lamented the lack of adequate finance for taking adaptation measures, especially from international and private sources. It quoted the United Nations Environment Programme’s Adaptation Gap Report 2025 about the annual adaptation finance requirement for developing countries being in the range of $310 billion and $365 billion by 2035 and the available finance is just $26 billion annually.

India’s strategy for climate change adaptation is through public investment in core development sectors and planning at the national and state levels, highlighting a major pivot towards domestic financial resources. The country has spent a considerable portion of its GDP on adaptation measures in the past as well. “India’s adaptation and resilience-related domestic spending surged from 3.7 per cent of the GDP in FY16 to 5.6 per cent of the GDP in FY22,” according to the report.

The Economic Survey 2025-2026 detailed the adaptation measures taken by the government of India through various schemes and initiatives throughout sectors. These include the ‘Per Drop More Crop’ initiative under the National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture for the more efficient use of water for irrigating agricultural fields.

The report highlighted adaptation along the country's long coastline through initiatives such as the Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats & Tangible Incomes (MISHTI). The project aimed to restore and reforest mangroves on around 540 square kilometres across nine coastal states and Union territories by 2028. “MISHTI is expected to generate around 22.8 million person-days of employment, create an estimated carbon sink of 4.5 million tonnes and unlock opportunities for nature-based tourism and sustainable livelihoods for coastal communities,” said the report. The survey did not give an assessment of how much of these figures had already been achieved as the project was started in 2023.