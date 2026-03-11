Energy shock widens: Sugar, food markets feel strain; IEA weighs record reserve release

Brent crude briefly climbed close to $120 per barrel on March 9, 2026 before retreating. On March 11, while West Texas Intermediate crude traded near $88.6 per barrel. Brent is currently hovering around $88–$90 after briefly dropping below $80 earlier this week. The declining prices follows the International Energy Agency (IEA)’s consideration of the largest coordinated release of strategic oil reserves in its history to calm markets. Despite the recent pullback, prices remain roughly 17-20 per cent higher than levels before the conflict erupted on February 28.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, the proposed release could exceed the 182 million barrels deployed in two rounds in 2022 as the war between the United States-Israel alliance and Iran enters its second week.

The IEA’s 30 member countries collectively hold around 1.2 billion barrels of emergency reserves, alongside roughly 600 million barrels in mandatory industry stockpiles.

Asia emerges as crisis epicentre

The supply shock is most acute in Asia, which typically absorbs about 80 per cent of the oil exported through the Strait of Hormuz. S&P Global Energy estimates that global crude and refined product supply available to the market has fallen by roughly 17 million barrels per day since February 27.

Initially, the disruption stemmed from tanker traffic being unable to transit the strait. However, production itself is now being affected as storage facilities fill up and producers are forced to shut wells, according to S&P’s latest commentary. Output cuts in Iraq and Kuwait have already reduced regional supply, with Iraq’s southern oil production reportedly falling from about 3.3 million barrels per day to roughly 1.3 million.

Crude oil delivered to Asian markets was already over $100/b last week. Jet fuel and diesel / gasoil prices, which hit record highs around the world during the war’s first week, are arguably under even more stress in Asia.

China and Thailand are restricting product exports, and the list of countries with export restrictions is likely to grow the longer Persian Gulf supplies remain out of the market, accoring to the analysis.

“The first week the crisis was a transportation issue, which could conceivably be resolved quickly. But it is turning into a producibility concern as well due to storage constraints. Re-starting field production of this scale will be a massive technical exercise that could last weeks or more to fully restore output. Downstream and other oil infrastructure damage could potentially limit the pace of recovery of oil flows also, including refined products,” said Jim Burkhard, vice president and global head of crude oil research at S&P Global Energy.

“The longer the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively shut, the worse the impact on physical supplies, inventories and prices, and not just in Asia,” Burkhard warned.

Gas, LPG shortages intensify

Natural gas markets are also tightening. European gas futures have climbed toward €60 per megawatt-hour amid disruptions to LNG flows, particularly from Qatar, a major exporter whose shipments typically transit the strait.

The consequences are already visible in India, where LPG shortages have begun to affect the hospitality sector. Restaurants in cities including Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai have warned that operations may be disrupted as supplies tighten.