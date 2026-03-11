Asia hardest hit as Strait of Hormuz tensions disrupt global energy flows

The latest flashpoint in the Strait of Hormuz has once again exposed the fragility of the global energy system, with consequences being felt across the globe. Asian countries are bearing the brunt of the disruption, according to the latest report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

Around 14 million barrels of crude oil pass through the strait every day en route to markets around the world, according to UNCTAD. Asian countries receive the largest share of that trade, accounting for 84 per cent of the total. More than 10 billion cubic feet of liquefied natural gas (LNG) is also shipped through the strait to countries across the world, with Asia again taking the lion’s share, at 83 per cent.

Since February 27, 2026, when the United States and Israel launched a major military offensive against Iran, global energy markets have reacted sharply, the report showed. LNG prices have surged by nearly 75 per cent to around €55.8 per megawatt hour, while crude oil prices have risen by about 27 per cent, reaching approximately $91.8 per barrel as of March 9, 2026.

Some reports suggest global crude oil prices surged to nearly $120 per barrel mark in early trade on March 9, 2026.

Vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has collapsed since the attack by US-Israel and retaliatory actions by Iran in West Asia, according to the report. The average number of ships transiting the route has dropped from 129 to just four as of March 7, 2026, underlining how heavily Asia depends on the Strait of Hormuz.