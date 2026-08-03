Making of Eurasia’s gateway network

This shift is producing what Anis H Bajrektarevic, chairperson and professor in international law and global political studies, Vienna, Austria, describes as “two parallel maps of Eurasia, providing a conceptual gateway to the Connectivity Doctrine”. The first is the political map, characterised by (open and frozen) conflicts, sanctions, rivalries, alliances and strategic competition. This map continues to dominate headlines and policy de-bates. It reflects the enduring realities of power politics and interstate competition. Alongside it, a second chart is emerging: The connectivity map. It consists of railways, ports, logistics hubs, fibreoptic cables, pipelines, industrial zones, energy systems, multimodal transport corridors and cross-generational dynamism. Unlike the political map, which emphasises division, the connectivity map is fundamentally concerned with linkage and integration.

Politics may divide but infrastructure connects—a resilience and peace project at the same time.

The emergence of a networked Eurasia may also redefine the role of middle powers and transit states, giving edge to those normally dis-advantaged—the landlocked ones. Countries such as Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Georgia, Türkiye and Morocco increasingly derive strategic significance not merely from their size, military capabilities or resource endowments but from their ability to connect regions, markets and infrastructures. In a networked world, influence is increasingly generated through connectivity rather than the power projection or control. The strategic value of these states lies less in serving as buffers between or a battlefield for competing powers and more in functioning as bridges between interconnected systems.

Similar conclusions have been reached in research published over the years by the International Institute for Middle East and Balkan Studies (IFIMES). Long before connectivity became a fashionable concept, IFIMES analyses consistently highlighted the relationship between infrastructure, economic integration, regional stability and geopolitical cooperation. The central insight remains highly relevant today: transport corridors are not merely channels for moving goods; they are instruments for building interdependence, resilience and long-term development.