Navigating EU circular economy legislation’s impact on India’s textile industry

A Digital Product Passport (DPP) system is also being launched as part of the initiative, beginning February 2026. DPP will create a QR-code based information accessibility system which will enable anyone to scan the code and access information. It will have a unique ID to distinguish each product and will contain information on sustainability credentials like material composition, carbon footprints, durability metrics, repair / recycling instructions and compliance proof.

Under the harmonised Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) scheme, producers will take the responsibility for collection, sorting and recycling from March 2028 onwards.

As part of EU Sustainable and Circular Textiles Strategy (2022), misleading sustainability claims will also be removed through mandatory verification, enforced via the Green Claims Directive and Directive (EU) 2024 / 825.

Impact on Indian textile sector

India is the 6th largest exporter of textiles and apparel in the world. In financial year 2024, the country accounted for 4.1 per cent global share, contributing 8.63 per cent to India’s total merchandise exports valued at $37.7 billion.

While the US remained India’s largest export market, India’s share of export to Europe stood at $7.6 billion in the financial year 2024-25 out of India's total $37.8 billion textile exports.

EU imposes between 8 per cent and 12 per cent taxation on import of products from India. While the Indian market is mostly focused on self-consumption, the export sector grew with a CAGR of 1.49 per cent between 2022–23 and 2024–25.

India hosts globally significant textile recycling hubs. Some of these plants have waste processing capacity of over 2,000 tonnes per day. These are labour-intensive units, produing an overall annual output of over Rs 10,000 crore (equivalent to roughly $1.09 billion) annually. It is estimated that recycling saves around 2.1 tonnes CO2-equivalent per tonne of textiles.