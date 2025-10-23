Circularity has a hidden price: Who pays for fair and compliant recycling?

Project Protoprint, supported by SWaCH and the European Union’s Switch-Asia Programme, was an ambitious attempt by Pune’s waste pickers to move up the value chain by establishing and operating their own plastic recycling unit. Founded in 2007, SWaCH is India’s first waste picker-owned cooperative, providing door-to-door waste collection to over 900,000 households in Pune.

Bucking the mould of the industry’s preset typology — where, as Just Recycling (Kashtakari Panchayat, 2025) notes, recycling is divided into three categories: brand-led in-house units, venture capital–funded formal entities that target high-quality plastics, and informal units that prioritise volume over compliance — Project Protoprint set out to create something different. It aimed to establish a waste picker-owned, fully compliant, formal recycling enterprise that worked with mixed plastic streams (known locally as fuga), comprising post-consumer high density polyethylene or HDPE and polypropylene collected by the cooperative’s waste pickers.

The project’s goal was to demonstrate that high-value recycling at a micro scale could lead to better incomes and greater formalisation for waste pickers involved in aggregation and recycling. But as the project unfolded, it also exposed the underlying realities of India’s recycling industry — its blurred boundaries between the formal and informal, its operational inefficiencies, and, most revealingly, the hidden costs of recycling that most firms manage to avoid paying.

Being at the whims of the petrochemical industry, recycling is a game with razor-thin margins. Most enterprises are therefore forced to eke out profits by cutting corners wherever possible. These trimmed corners often mean not paying labour a fair wage or providing safe working conditions, avoiding Goods and Services Tax (GST), thus dodging a massive 18 per cent hit, and externalising environmental costs by not treating effluents and burning residual waste.