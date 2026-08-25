Sugar prices rise 30% in a month as weather shocks expose inflation risk flagged by RBI

Sugar prices have risen nearly 30 per cent in a month, putting a fresh spotlight on a risk the Reserve Bank of India has repeatedly warned about: frequent and intense weather shocks can make food inflation more persistent.

The all-India average retail price of sugar rose from Rs 48.73 per kg on July 24 to Rs 63.05 per kg on August 24, according to data from the Department of Consumer Affairs’ Price Monitoring Division .

The Union government has attributed the increase partly to excess rainfall and crop disease affecting sugarcane, which has lowered the production estimate. It has also cited festive demand, tighter global supplies and speculative stocking.

The episode illustrates a transmission mechanism the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has flagged in recent inflation assessments: weather shocks can damage crops, tighten supplies and push up food prices, making inflation harder to bring down.

In an August 2024 bulletin , the RBI, citing an assessment by officials Michael Debabrata Patra, Joice John and Asish Thomas George, said “persistence in food inflation has increased due to repeated climatic shocks of rising intensity”. The central bank said overlapping supply shocks were contributing to greater persistence in food inflation and that food price pressures could spill over into non-food components.

The warning has become more pointed as weather disruptions have become more frequent. A February 2026 RBI bulletin said food prices, traditionally viewed as volatile and transitory, were increasingly displaying persistence because of repeated supply-side shocks, many of them climate-related.

Weather hits sugar outlook

Sugar production in the current season is now expected to be around 30.6 million tonnes, compared with an initial estimate of about 34.3 million tonnes by sugarcane-growing states, according to the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

The ministry said production had been affected by red rot and top borer disease in sugarcane, as well as waterlogging caused by excess rainfall.

Lower cane availability reduces the amount of sugar mills can produce, tightening the balance between supply and demand. If traders or mills hold back stocks in anticipation of higher prices, the initial crop shock can be amplified in the market.

The government has said India has adequate sugar stocks to meet domestic demand until the new crushing season begins in October.

It has imposed a stock limit of 400 tonnes on sugar dealers from August 1 to November 30 and said bulk consumers will not be allowed to hold more than 15 days of consumption from September 1. It has also ordered physical verification of stocks at mills and permitted duty-free imports of one million tonnes of raw sugar.

The government has advised states and sugar mills to begin crushing from October 15. It expects this to raise October sugar production from the usual 300,000-400,000 tonnes to more than one million tonnes, improving availability during the festive season.

Not only a weather story

The government has rejected the argument that diversion of sugar towards ethanol production is responsible for the latest price rise. It said the share of sugar diverted for ethanol has declined from around 12 per cent in 2022-23 to around 9 per cent in 2025-26, while nearly three-fourths of ethanol production now comes from grains, particularly maize.

The Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association has also argued that India does not face an actual sugar shortage and has pointed to speculative stocking and buying behaviour as factors behind the increase.

That distinction matters. Weather may create the initial supply risk, but prices also depend on how producers, traders, consumers and policymakers respond.

There is also a global factor. The government estimates a global sugar deficit of about 3.3 million tonnes for 2026-27. It has said weather concerns have further weakened the global supply outlook.

International sugar prices rose from $474 per tonne on June 30 to $552 per tonne on August 20, an increase of more than 16 per cent in less than two months. Adverse weather in major producing countries can tighten global supplies, lift international prices and alter domestic price expectations, even when local stocks are considered adequate.

Food inflation risk

The RBI has increasingly treated weather as an inflation risk, not only as an agricultural concern. In its October 2024 monetary policy statement , it said adverse weather events continued to pose contingent risks to food inflation and warned that such risks could not be underestimated.

The concern predates the latest sugar episode. In January 2024, an RBI bulletin said frequent weather shocks had exerted upward pressure on food prices in India since 2020, along with pandemic-related disruptions and the war in Ukraine.

Agricultural output is directly exposed to temperature and rainfall. Excess rain can waterlog fields, damage standing crops and delay harvesting. Heatwaves can affect crop development and yields. Drought can reduce acreage and productivity. Unseasonal rain can damage crops before harvest.

These effects then move through supply chains. Lower production reduces market arrivals, pushing up wholesale prices. Retail prices rise as traders replenish stocks at higher costs. Expectations of further shortages can encourage stocking, adding to price pressure.

The RBI’s annual report for 2024-25 showed how this played out in vegetables. Vegetable inflation reached 42.2 per cent in October 2024 after multiple and overlapping weather shocks. Potato prices rose by an average of 66.2 per cent between September and December 2024 because of lower production, while tomato prices rose 161 per cent year on year in October after unseasonal rainfall reduced mandi arrivals in southern states.

Those shocks eased when supply improved. Vegetable inflation fell to minus 1.1 per cent by February 2025 as production rose and fresh market arrivals increased.

But the RBI’s recent research suggests repeated supply shocks can make food inflation more persistent. An RBI bulletin from 2025 examining food price cycles from January 2012 to June 2025 found recurring periods of food price booms and slumps, with upward movements tending to be stronger than downward corrections.

This matters in India because food has a large weight in the consumer price index. Price shocks may begin in individual commodities, but persistent increases can influence household inflation expectations and eventually spill over into other prices.

The RBI has therefore repeatedly distinguished between temporary spikes that can be looked through and persistent shocks that monetary policy cannot ignore.