WTO MC14: Key conference outcomes; US stance drives deadlock

The World Trade Organization’s 14th Ministerial Conference (MC14) at the Palais des Congrès in Yaounde, Cameroon stretched beyond its final scheduled day, with negotiations running into the early hours of March 30, 2026 as key issues remained mired in stalemate. The conference ultimately closed without agreement on major issues, with talks set to resume in Geneva.

E-commerce moratorium at the centre of the deadlock

The key point of impasse was the e-commerce moratorium, with the United States pushing for a long-term, initially permanent, extension, while Brazil resisted any outcome beyond a short renewal of around two years. Washington’s refusal to settle for a limited extension kept negotiations blocked. India, which had earlier opposed any extension, eventually signalled openness to some compromise, but divisions, particularly between the US and Brazil, proved difficult to bridge.

The e-commerce moratorium is a longstanding agreement under which WTO members have, since 1998, refrained from imposing customs duties on digital transmissions such as downloads, streaming content, cloud services and other data-based services. Although conceived as a temporary measure, the moratorium has been renewed at every ministerial meeting since. For developing countries, ending the moratorium is about creating policy space and securing revenue in an increasingly digital economy, as well as reducing dependence on foreign digital firms.

Another moratorium under discussion was the non-violation complaint moratorium, which prevents members from bringing disputes against each other even when a measure does not violate WTO rules but is perceived to undermine expected benefits. Several developing countries, including India, have supported continuing the moratorium, arguing that allowing such complaints could expose domestic policies to uncertain legal challenges.

Countries such as the United States, however, want the moratorium lifted. The current moratorium is expected to lapse at the end of March 2026, as no decision has been taken. In previous ministerials, the two moratoria have been negotiated as a package.

At the closing plenary, Cameroon’s Minister of Trade, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana, who is also the chair of MC14, admitted: “We ran out of time” to reach agreement on the moratorium issues. Discussions will continue in Geneva.