WTO MC14: Key conference outcomes; US stance drives deadlock

WTO’s 14th Ministerial Conference ends without agreement as deep divisions stall negotiations
US push for a permanent e-commerce moratorium extension clashes with resistance from Brazil and others
Key issues including WTO reform, agriculture and investment facilitation see no convergence
Talks to resume in Geneva as questions grow over WTO’s relevance in a fractured global order
The World Trade Organization’s 14th Ministerial Conference (MC14) at the Palais des Congrès in Yaounde, Cameroon stretched beyond its final scheduled day, with negotiations running into the early hours of March 30, 2026 as key issues remained mired in stalemate. The conference ultimately closed without agreement on major issues, with talks set to resume in Geneva.
The key point of impasse was the e-commerce moratorium, with the United States pushing for a long-term, initially permanent, extension, while Brazil resisted any outcome beyond a short renewal of around two years. Washington’s refusal to settle for a limited extension kept negotiations blocked. India, which had earlier opposed any extension, eventually signalled openness to some compromise, but divisions, particularly between the US and Brazil, proved difficult to bridge.
The e-commerce moratorium is a longstanding agreement under which WTO members have, since 1998, refrained from imposing customs duties on digital transmissions such as downloads, streaming content, cloud services and other data-based services. Although conceived as a temporary measure, the moratorium has been renewed at every ministerial meeting since. For developing countries, ending the moratorium is about creating policy space and securing revenue in an increasingly digital economy, as well as reducing dependence on foreign digital firms.
Another moratorium under discussion was the non-violation complaint moratorium, which prevents members from bringing disputes against each other even when a measure does not violate WTO rules but is perceived to undermine expected benefits. Several developing countries, including India, have supported continuing the moratorium, arguing that allowing such complaints could expose domestic policies to uncertain legal challenges.
Countries such as the United States, however, want the moratorium lifted. The current moratorium is expected to lapse at the end of March 2026, as no decision has been taken. In previous ministerials, the two moratoria have been negotiated as a package.
At the closing plenary, Cameroon’s Minister of Trade, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana, who is also the chair of MC14, admitted: “We ran out of time” to reach agreement on the moratorium issues. Discussions will continue in Geneva.
The trade and climate agenda has risen rapidly up the multilateral agenda in recent years and found space at the ministerial as well.
On the first day of the conference, countries were briefed on the outcomes of consultations held by the Integrated Forum on Climate Change and Trade (IFCCT), a forum by Brazil at 30th Conference of the Parties (COP30) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and co-led with Australia. The IFCCT is set to hold its inaugural meeting in Bonn in June 2026, launching a three-year work programme.
Alongside this, the Coalition of Trade Ministers on Climate adopted a , agreeing on a menu of voluntary actions to guide future work at the trade–climate interface. The coalition, formed in 2023, is co-led by the trade ministers of Ecuador, the European Union, Kenya and New Zealand.
Ministers from 48 WTO members also reaffirmed their commitment to fossil fuel subsidy reform, advancing work on improving transparency and outlining principles to ensure that energy crisis support measures are transparent, targeted and temporary.
Outside the ministerial, the International Institute for Sustainable Development’s trade and sustainability hub provided a space for negotiators and experts to deliberate on issues such as navigating climate-related unilateral trade measures and advancing the diffusion of green technologies, among other aspects of these interlinkages.
Reform of the WTO, a core theme of MC14, saw the first two days of the conference dedicated to thematic discussions on the reform agenda. A Yaoundé Ministerial Declaration on WTO Reform was circulated on 28 March. Focusing on three key areas — decision-making, development (including special and differential treatment), and a level playing field — the draft defers substantive recommendations for action to MC15.
Further consultations on the WTO dispute settlement system will continue among member countries, but with no convergence in sight.
The draft followed pushback from India, South Africa and Oman against the current reform process, with for a more inclusive and member-driven approach. In a joint communication, they argued that any reform facilitator should be appointed by the General Council through full consultations with all members, rather than through limited processes such as the earlier appointment of Ambassador Petter Olberg.
They also emphasised that reform discussions must be conducted in open-ended formats, warning against small-group consultations that could sideline developing countries.
Another issue tabled for discussion was the inclusion of an Investment Facilitation for Development (IFD) Agreement within the WTO framework. India maintained its opposition, arguing that investment issues fall outside the WTO’s trade mandate. No decision was reached on this matter either.
Advanced by China, the initiative is presented as a framework to enhance transparency and create a more predictable regulatory environment for foreign investors. Negotiated as a plurilateral agreement outside the multilateral consensus framework, the IFD raises systemic concerns about its gradual incorporation into the WTO’s mandate and the normalisation of rule-making processes that bypass developing country opposition.
Agriculture also emerged as a key fault line, with the United States and Brazil clashing over long-standing issues such as domestic support and market access. Brazil insisted on linking progress on the e-commerce agenda to movement in agricultural negotiations.
On fisheries subsidies, India for a 25-year transition period for developing countries, while pushing for stricter limits on large industrial fleets operating far from their own shores, and for permanent protection of subsidies supporting small-scale and artisanal fishers who depend on fishing for their livelihoods.
The issue will now be discussed in Geneva, with negotiations likely to resume based on the draft tabled at Yaoundé.
The failure to reach an outcome at the MC14 signals Washington’s growing impatience with a multilateral system it finds increasingly difficult to shape to its advantage. Its willingness to push the WTO to adapt to its priorities, while making little secret of its intent to look beyond the institution, may now be a defining feature.
This comes amid broader questions about the relevance of the WTO in an increasingly fractured geopolitical landscape. The lack of outcomes on core issues, from reform to the e-commerce moratorium, is a symptom of these deeper divergences.