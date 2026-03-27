WTO MC14: Reform discussions anchor agenda as Ministerial opens in Cameroon

For many developing countries, this signals a shift away from the WTO’s original multilateral and development-oriented framework. While calling for meaningful reforms, countries such as India have therefore pushed for preserving the consensus-based rule-making system. Leading the Indian delegation, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal cautioned that the “incorporation of plurilateral outcomes into the WTO framework should be based on consensus and should neither impair the rights of non-participating members nor impose additional obligations on them.”

In her speech at the opening plenary, the Director-General noted that, while no one is opposed to a consensus-based system, there is a need to question how it is implemented in practice. Her remarks included references to “coalitions of the willing” and “plurilateral approaches,” perhaps acknowledging that, in practice, the Secretariat is already entertaining a more fragmented and plurilateral future.

Organisation of discussions at MC14

To take these discussions forward, the ministerial has organised dedicated breakout sessions on March 26-27, structured around four themes:

- foundational principles of the WTO,

- decision-making and past mandates,

- development, and

- level-playing field issues.

These sessions will be facilitated by New Zealand, United Kingdom, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Costa Rica, and Norway.

Beyond the reform track, negotiations on specific issues — including dispute settlement reform, agriculture, investment facilitation, the e-commerce moratorium, and fisheries subsidies — are scheduled for March 28 in dedicated sessions facilitated by Pakistan, Cameroon, Philippines, Nigeria, and Jamaica.

The ministerial is set to conclude on March 29.

Running alongside the official negotiations, the International Institute for Sustainable Development is hosting a Trade and Sustainability Hub, where parallel discussions are focusing on trade and environment, climate, industrial policy, and clean technology trade — issues that are increasingly intersecting with the WTO’s core agenda.