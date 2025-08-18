Breaking the coal taboo

What do we do with coal and the electricity it generates? This is the zillion-dollar question in the face of the twin challenges of climate change and the urgent need for energy to power homes, factories and shops across vast parts of the still-devel oping world. The world is fast running out of the carbon budget to keep temperature rises below 1.5°C— a guardrail against out and out devastation. We need solutions that can and must work in the interests of all. This is where the coal question becomes complicated. It is easy to say “keep it in the ground”—do not use coal for generating electricity as it is more than certainly responsible for the bulk of greenhouse gas emissions that have already filled our shared atmosphere. But how will that work in an energy-insecure world?