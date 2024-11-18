Thermal power plants cause 240 times more air pollution than stubble burning: CREA

On November 18, 2024, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) reading soared to an alarming 481, placing several areas in the ‘severe’ category of the index, a report by think tank has turned the spotlight on thermal power plants as a dominant, year-round source of sulphur dioxide (SO₂) emissions. These plants emit SO₂ at levels 240 times greater than stubble burning, a seasonal contributor to air pollution that often garners significant attention, the paper highlighted.
The national capital woke up to a smog-filled morning, with areas like Aya Nagar (AQI 492) and Bawana (AQI 495) recording some of the worst air quality. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has responded by implementing Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for Delhi-National Capital Region, which includes halting construction and demolition activities to curb dust pollution.
However, the report suggested that addressing emissions from coal-fired power plants is crucial for long-term air quality improvements.
While stubble burning accounts for 17.8 kilotonnes of SO₂ emissions annually, thermal power plants emit over 240 times more, found the analysis. SO₂ is a precursor to fine particulate matter (PM2.5), a significant pollutant that worsens respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. It also leads to acid rain, causing widespread ecological harm.
Despite these risks, thermal power plants continue to receive regulatory leniency for installing flue gas desulfurisation (FGD) systems, which can reduce SO₂ emissions by 64 per cent. “While stubble burning receives heavy penalties, coal-fired power plants operate with repeated compliance extensions,” the report noted, calling for a more balanced and effective approach.
In 2022, India was the world's top emitter of SO₂, contributing to over 20 per cent of global human-caused emissions, primarily because of its dependence on coal for power production.
India’s thermal power plants could reduce their annual SO₂ emissions from 4,327 kilotonnes to approximately 1,547 kilotonnes with the full implementation of FGD systems, the paper stated. Such measures could significantly alleviate the persistent air pollution plaguing Delhi and other urban centres.
The think tank also proposed several measures to address the escalating SO₂ emissions:
Enforceable deadlines: Binding timelines for FGD installation across sectors.
Strict regulations: Penalties for delays in meeting installation targets.
Transparency and accountability: Regular updates on FGD implementation and emission reductions.
As Delhi struggles under the haze of ‘severe’ pollution, experts urged policymakers to look beyond seasonal measures like penalising stubble burning or restricting construction activities. The CREA report emphasised that thermal power plants, as year-round emitters, require stringent regulatory focus to achieve sustained improvements in air quality.
“The time has come to hold thermal power plants accountable,” said a CREA spokesperson. “If India is serious about tackling air pollution, it must enforce strict compliance with environmental norms for its coal-fired power plants.”
With Delhi’s smog serving as a grim reminder of the country’s air quality challenges, the report underscores the need for a multi-faceted approach, targeting both seasonal and perennial pollution sources, to protect public health and the environment.