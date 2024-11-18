Thermal power plants cause 240 times more air pollution than stubble burning: CREA

On November 18, 2024, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) reading soared to an alarming 481, placing several areas in the ‘severe’ category of the index, a report by think tank Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) has turned the spotlight on thermal power plants as a dominant, year-round source of sulphur dioxide (SO₂) emissions. These plants emit SO₂ at levels 240 times greater than stubble burning, a seasonal contributor to air pollution that often garners significant attention, the paper highlighted.