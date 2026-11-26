Prasanna Purple Mobility Solutions launched its third electric bus corridor in 2026, connecting Nagpur and Chandrapur with six Switch EiV12 coaches.
This approach underscores the potential of private capital in scaling India's intercity electric bus operations.
Innovative financing models can reduce upfront costs and ownership risks while promoting sustainable transportation.
On October 20, 2026, Pune-based transport company Prasanna Purple Mobility Solutions introduced its third electric bus corridor this year, with six Switch EiV12 electric coaches running between Nagpur and Chandrapur. The venture is completely privately funded.
The Nagpur-Chandpur corridor was introduced just months after Prasanna Purple first privately financed e-bus operations in April, with 10 buses between Mumbai and Pune. The company entered the intercity e-bus market around two years ago as a partner to Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).
Prasanna Purple has leased the e-buses from DRIVN, a climate venture capital, on a long-term operating contract. DRIVN primarily works as a technology-first, asset-owning platform that buys, owns and leases e-buses so partner-companies can avoid high upfront costs of buying the vehicles. Additionally, DRIVN also takes care of charging infrastructure planning, battery lifecycle management, fleet operations, end-of-life solutions, and assisting partners with better cost planning.
The business model is quite compelling. DRIVN helps in reducing upfront cost, ownership risk and protects working capital of the partner. It also provides a flexible payment mechanism to share operational savings by the partner. Its OEM (original equipment manufacturer)-agnostic model works with multiple vehicle manufacturers, based on the requirements.
The model, in fact, provides insights on how private financing can fuel bus electrification in India.
India’s e-bus programme is primarily fuelled by the gross cost contract (GCC) model, where the private partner — the bus operator or OEM — owns, charges and maintains the bus and is paid a fixed rate per kilometre. The transport authority (state transport undertakings/special purpose vehicles) collects fares and bears the revenue risk. India has already deployed more than 12,000 e-buses through this model. The recent PM e-Bus Sewa and PM E-DRIVE tenders, which together cover more than 20,000 e-buses, add a payment security mechanism (PSM) that protects private partners if a state defaults on payment. The operator or OEM therefore gets predictable cash flow, which gives lenders confidence.
DRIVN’s technology-first leasing model works differently. The operator carries all the fare risk, and DRIVN retains the ownership over the bus as well as the asset risk — for example, through battery degradation, technology obsolescence and residual value. DRIVN manages that risk with data rather than a state guarantee. Its platform tracks each bus and battery in real time, showing lenders utilisation, energy use and battery health conditions.
The lease income depends on a private operator’s ticket sales rather than a state’s budget or commitment. As DRIVN owns the buses, in principle, it can move an e-bus to another operator or route if one fails, which a GCC bus tied to a city contract cannot easily do. Owning the asset, using the data and being able to redeploy are what allow lenders such as Nomura to treat a leased e-bus as an infrastructure-like asset without a payment guarantee.
One weakness is that the cash flow is only as strong as passenger demand. Without a PSM-style backing, financing tends to cost more than under GCC. Additionally, scaling of services also depends on whether uptime and residual values hold over the lease term.
Private capital has entered India’s bus electrification market in five ways:
Debt financing: In 2024, GreenCell secured Rs 307-crore debt financing from Japanese financial institution Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) for 350 e-buses in Uttar Pradesh.
Private equity: Private equity firm KKR committed to invest around US $310 million in March 2026 for a majority stake in Allfleet India and a minority stake in PMI Electro Mobility. Similarly, Motilal Oswal Alternates pledged to invest around Rs 750 crore into JBM Ecolife Mobility in June 2026. Most of this money is going into purchase of contracted city fleets.
Blended DFI capital: GreenCell Mobility, an Eversource Capital company, raised $89 million in mezzanine from International Finance Corporation (IFC), British International Investment (BII) and Tata Capital in January 2026 and Rs. 330 crore of equity from Impact Fund Denmark in October. It runs over 1,200 e-buses, including about 300 intercity NueGo e-buses.
Venture capital: Fresh Bus raised around $10.5 million in a Series A round led by Maniv with Shell Ventures and Alteria, and signed with Exponent Energy for up to 250 rapid-charging sleeper e- buses. DRIVN raised Rs 45 crore from Avanaa Capital.
Leasing capital: DRIVN buys and owns e-buses and rents them to Prasanna Purple on long-term operating leases, a commitment of 276 coaches now. Vertelo also leases e-buses to private operators.
The imbalance is quite clear. Hundreds of millions of dollars are available to back the contracted city fleets, whereas uncontracted private fleets see much less than that—and much of funding is venture money and lease capital.
In the UK, financing models for e-buses are a mix of private equity and debt. Zenobe (which is owned by private equity and infrastructure funds, but pays for leasing with debt) finances buses, batteries and depot chargers and leases them to operators. KKR invested about £600 million in 2023 through private equity, and Zenobe raised over £3.2 billion in debt, including £980 million in June 2026, for more than 1,200 new buses.
In Chile, the leasing capital is backed by the state. In Santiago, utilities and investors such as Enel X own the buses and lease them to operators. The transport ministry guarantees lease payments, so a failed operator’s buses can move to another. Santiago had 3,059 e-buses by August 2025, about 40 per cent of its fleet.
In Kenya, e-bus financing started with venture capital and later included development finance institution (DFI) equity capital. BasiGo sells or leases e-buses to private matatu (a privately owned minibus or share taxi used for public transit) operators who pay per kilometres. It raised around $42 million in 2024, with equity led by Africa50 and debt from BII and US International Development Finance Corporation (USDFC). Later on in 2025, Proparco, a French DFI, committed around €1 billion in equity.
Across Europe, e-buses are co-funded by both private and state capital. Blaguss put eight Yutong e-buses on FlixBus’s Vienna-Bratislava line in October 2026, covering 5,568 km a day. Financing mixed private money with Austrian and NextGenerationEU funds.
There is no doubt that the current GCC model made public e-buses operations bankable by turning them into government-backed annuities. The private e-bus market is trying to do the same on ticket revenue alone. Venture money and lease models have shown it can work route by route, but is not yet at scale. Based on India’s domestic financing opportunities and learnings from global practices, the following actions may accelerate the electrification beyond state-run buses:
Extend payment security from the bus to the lease: PSM already protects GCC operators against state default. A partial guarantee on lease payments for registered e-bus lessors, similar to Santiago’s state-backed leases, can help in unlocking more private finance.
Grow specialist asset owners: DRIVN and Vertelo are India’s version of Zenobe, but are smaller in size. Private equity has already started investment in India’s contracted city fleets (public e-bus operations under GCC). Also, infrastructure equity should be encouraged to back lessors’ communities that pool e-buses across many operators, so one weak operator does not sink the portfolio.
Blend DFI capital: GreenCell and Kenya’s BasiGo experience show that DFI financing can help a private operator grow from early-stage equity to large fleets. Indian lessors need the same step before banks and private equity will follow.
Make battery value visible so banks can lend: Banks hold back because no one can price a six-year-old e-coach. Standard battery-health data, shared by lessors and manufacturers, plus a second-life market for used packs, would give lenders a residual value to lend against. Zenobe manages the same risk by owning grid storage, where worn bus batteries can be reused. DRIVN is trying to do the same but on a much smaller scale, and it does not capture the entire ecosystem.