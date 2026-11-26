Make battery value visible so banks can lend: Banks hold back because no one can price a six-year-old e-coach. Standard battery-health data, shared by lessors and manufacturers, plus a second-life market for used packs, would give lenders a residual value to lend against. Zenobe manages the same risk by owning grid storage, where worn bus batteries can be reused. DRIVN is trying to do the same but on a much smaller scale, and it does not capture the entire ecosystem.