Africa’s LNG expansion wave set to dominate Paris energy forum as investors eye new gas frontiers

The Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris will spotlight Africa's burgeoning LNG projects.
It'll draw investors to the continent's expanding gas commercialisation and export opportunities.
Key developments include cross-border projects in Mauritania and Senegal, Nigeria's integrated gas strategy and Libya's offshore ambitions.
The surge in new and expanding liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects across Africa will take centre stage at the Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris this April, as governments and operators position the continent for a major new phase of gas commercialisation and export growth.
Organisers, Energy Capital & Power, said confirmed participation from leading and emerging producers will bring some of Africa’s most commercially significant LNG developments directly into view for investors, financiers and infrastructure partners.
The gathering comes as several large-scale offshore projects advance towards expansion or final investment decisions, while new floating LNG models and domestic gas strategies reshape how African producers monetise reserves.
One of the most closely watched developments is the planned scale-up of a major cross-border LNG project offshore Mauritania and Senegal. With initial exports already under way, partners are advancing a second phase that could significantly increase liquefaction capacity using existing floating infrastructure, a factor widely viewed as reducing development risk and accelerating returns.
Senegal’s vast undeveloped offshore gas discovery is also expected to draw strong investor attention as negotiations continue over its commercialisation structure and the balance between domestic use and LNG exports. Industry observers said the project could anchor future LNG trains and long-term gas-to-power supply.
Nigeria is emerging as a focal point for investment as it expands both export capacity and domestic gas utilisation. Government plans target a sharp rise in supply this decade, alongside more than $60 billion in sector investment and a rapid roll-out of mini-LNG and small-scale liquefaction projects aimed at industry and distributed power generation.
Analysts said the strategy reflects a broader shift towards integrated gas economies designed to diversify revenue streams beyond traditional LNG exports.
Libya is seeking to boost gas output through offshore redevelopment and infrastructure rehabilitation, with ambitions to restore its position as a major Mediterranean supplier if financing and political conditions stabilise.
At the same time, the Republic of the Congo has rapidly emerged as a new LNG exporter through modular floating liquefaction technology. A recent expansion lifted national production to roughly 3 million tonnes per year, highlighting a fast-track development model gaining traction across frontier markets.
Organisers said the convergence of expansion-ready infrastructure, scalable floating LNG technology and large undeveloped reserves is reshaping global investment flows towards Africa’s gas sector.
With multiple projects advancing simultaneously, the Paris forum is expected to serve as a key platform for deal-making, financing discussions and strategic partnerships shaping the continent’s next generation of LNG development.