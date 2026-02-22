Africa’s LNG expansion wave set to dominate Paris energy forum as investors eye new gas frontiers

The surge in new and expanding liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects across Africa will take centre stage at the Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris this April, as governments and operators position the continent for a major new phase of gas commercialisation and export growth.

Organisers, Energy Capital & Power, said confirmed participation from leading and emerging producers will bring some of Africa’s most commercially significant LNG developments directly into view for investors, financiers and infrastructure partners.

The gathering comes as several large-scale offshore projects advance towards expansion or final investment decisions, while new floating LNG models and domestic gas strategies reshape how African producers monetise reserves.

Expansion momentum builds across West Africa

One of the most closely watched developments is the planned scale-up of a major cross-border LNG project offshore Mauritania and Senegal. With initial exports already under way, partners are advancing a second phase that could significantly increase liquefaction capacity using existing floating infrastructure, a factor widely viewed as reducing development risk and accelerating returns.

Senegal’s vast undeveloped offshore gas discovery is also expected to draw strong investor attention as negotiations continue over its commercialisation structure and the balance between domestic use and LNG exports. Industry observers said the project could anchor future LNG trains and long-term gas-to-power supply.