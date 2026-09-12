BRICS adopts photovoltaic industry action plan, calls for value addition in critical minerals

BRICS leaders on September 12 adopted a Terms of Reference and Action Plan for the BRICS Photovoltaic Industry Working Group and called for “value addition and economic diversification” in resource-rich countries as part of a wider push to strengthen clean technology manufacturing and resilient supply chains across the Global South.

The measures were part of the 45-page New Delhi Declaration adopted on the first day of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, which brought together the bloc’s 11 members. The expanded grouping, which also includes 10 partner countries, represents 49.5 per cent of the world’s population, 40 per cent of global Gross Domestic Product and 26 per cent of global trade.

The declaration also advances cooperation on low-emission hydrogen, smart grids, energy storage, sustainable mobility and climate finance, while linking energy transition with industrial development and economic resilience.

Solar manufacturing gets new BRICS framework

Under the photovoltaic industry action plan, BRICS members will establish national knowledge portals and support a BRICS Solar Photovoltaic Cooperation Roadmap covering technology, finance and skills.

The proposed roadmap provides an important opportunity to translate this scale into deeper industrial cooperation, according to Subrahmanyam Pulipaka, CEO, National Solar Energy Federation of India. “By bringing together the manufacturing strengths, technological capabilities, and rapidly growing markets of BRICS+ along with lessons from India’s solar success, we have an opportunity to make solar technologies more affordable, accessible and scalable.”

The declaration also calls for greater developing-country participation in higher-value manufacturing through investment, technology transfer and industrial cooperation and advances the BRICS Global Value Chain Action Plan 2026-2030.

“The bloc appears to be organising around competitiveness and forwarding a shared agenda in clean technology manufacturing for the Global South,” said Trishant Dev, deputy programme manager, Climate Change and Green Economy Programme, at Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).

The declaration also calls for fair competition in renewable energy markets and links clean technology manufacturing with efforts to make supply chains more resilient.

Critical minerals linked to economic diversification

On critical minerals, BRICS leaders affirmed their commitment to “reliable, responsible, diversified, resilient, fair, sustainable, and just supply chains”, while linking mineral development to domestic value addition, economic diversification and sovereign control over resources.

The declaration calls for greater participation by developing countries in higher-value manufacturing through investment, technology transfer and industrial cooperation.

Jagjeet Sareen, head of Asia-Pacific, Dalberg Advisors and host of the Bharat Climate Forum, said the affirmation on critical minerals, solar, green hydrogen and other clean technologies complemented the push for diversified manufacturing and clean-energy-based electrification.

“The affirmation by BRICS leaders on the need to promote reliable, responsible, diversified, resilient, fair, sustainable, and just supply chains of critical minerals, solar, green hydrogen and other clean tech is greatly valued, as it complements the push for diversified manufacturing and clean energy-based electrification across countries,” he said.

Energy security remains central to transition

The declaration calls for “just, orderly, equitable, and inclusive energy transitions”, while foregrounding diversified energy sources and resilient value chains. It states that fossil fuels “will still play an important role in the world’s energy mix, particularly for emerging markets and developing economies”, reiterating the bloc’s emphasis on energy security alongside the transition.

“BRICS nations comprise a diverse mix of developing and emerging countries with growing energy needs, industrialisation aspirations, and multiple development challenges. It is unlikely that we will hear a fossil fuel phaseout declaration any time soon,” said Avantika Goswami, programme manager, Climate Change and Green Economy Programme, CSE.

“However, BRICS’ rapidly growing adoption of clean technologies like solar energy and electric vehicles positions them well to aim higher and aspire for a faster transition rather than lock-in vast amounts of fossil fuel infrastructure. BRICS nations are already generating more than half of the world’s solar power. Doubling down on scaling up renewable energy and economy-wide decarbonisation is the need of the hour, not only to cut emissions, but also to shield from volatility and supply disruptions like those precipitated by the Hormuz crisis,” she added.