CEA panel backs deeper coal flexibility, but concerns over long-term impacts demand stronger evidence

The basic operating model is straightforward: plants would shut down during the peak solar generation period and restart during the evening demand peak. The committee argues that this could be particularly suitable for older, largely depreciated plants, where the economics of retrofitting for two-shift operation may be more attractive.

Data from Tuticorin Thermal Power Station suggests that shutdown and start-up costs are around 29.4 paise per kWh, while increased O&M costs are around 16.7 paise per kWh. Depending on retrofit expenditure, the total tariff impact estimated by CEA ranges from about 62 to 80 paise per kWh.

The committee estimates that retrofitting the identified 151 units could cost roughly Rs 30,200 crore at Rs 200 crore per unit, substantially below its estimate for equivalent battery storage capacity.

Rethinking Merit Order Dispatch

The report also raises a potentially significant question around Merit Order Dispatch (MOD). CEA recommends that the burden of flexibility should be shared across a pool of suitable plants rather than repeatedly imposed on the same units. It recommends avoiding consecutive ramp-up and ramp-down of the same plants, rotating ramping responsibilities and providing stabilisation periods between changes in ramp direction.

The committee explicitly says that MOD “may be reviewed, if necessary” to accommodate this approach. It also proposes the introduction of ramping and stable-load blocks and suggests that hydro, gas, pumped storage and batteries should increasingly be used for fine balancing rather than relying exclusively on thermal plants.

This is important because a purely static merit-order approach can repeatedly expose the same plants to cycling, even when other technically suitable units are available.

Apart from what the report mentions, there is much more MOD reform can offer in terms of providing incentives that could reward flexibility and efficiency. The idea here would be to move beyond the consideration of cost as the only parameter for dispatch.

Higher compensation, improved operational monitoring and load forecasting

The panel also recognises that flexibility needs increased compensation. It recommends expanding the existing CERC compensation mechanism for operation at 55 per cent minimum technical load to cover incremental O&M costs of up to 5 per cent, in addition to compensation for auxiliary power consumption, station heat-rate degradation and increased oil consumption.

The report also calls for better operational monitoring, including systems for thermal-stress and boiler-tube-leakage prediction, coal-quality monitoring, combustion optimisation and improved load forecasting. It stresses the need for operator training and better operating procedures.

The committee has also called for detailed, plant-specific studies and tests before deeper flexibility is implemented, recognising that the measures required will vary by unit and by the degree of flexibilisation.

The report notes that the CERC order directing two-shift pilot projects also provides for incentives during the pilot period. However, the committee itself does not lay out a new, broad incentive package for plants that provide flexibility; its main emphasis is on cost compensation, better dispatch and sharing of operational stress.

NTPC questions evidence on long-term damage

The committee’s conclusions, however, are not without dissent.

NTPC has questioned whether the available evidence is sufficient to draw definitive conclusions about the long-term consequences of deep flexibilisation and two-shift operation. Its concern is particularly because the committee’s analysis of damage is based on only two units, neither of which had operated below 55 per cent under normal conditions.

The power utility has argued that some consequences of cycling and two-shift operation may not become visible during a short pilot. In its comments, it pointed to the possibility that impacts on plant life and forced outages could emerge only after around two to three years. It also questioned whether short-duration trials could therefore provide a reliable assessment of long-term damage.

Reiterating GRID India’s argument, NTPC also argued for retaining a uniform 55 per cent minimum technical load and bringing intra-state and regional independent power producers under mechanisms such as SCUC, SCED and ancillary services to optimise dispatch. Additionally it also raised concerns about the effects of Indian coal characteristics on deep part-load operation.