Centre mulls nuclear law reforms, coal sites for reactors as India targets 100 GW by 2047

India is preparing sweeping reforms to attract private and foreign investment into its nuclear sector, while also considering the repurposing of retiring coal power sites for nuclear projects, as the government eyes a twelvefold scale-up to 100 gigawatts (GW) of capacity by 2047, a senior government official confirmed on September 22, 2025

In the Union Budget 2025–26, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the nuclear energy mission, focused on Small Modular Reactors (SMR) research and development, with an outlay of Rs 20,000 crore. Since then, talks have been ongoing to bring changes to laws to allow private participation in the nuclear energy sector.

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) chairperson Ghyansham Prasad, at the Confederation of Indian Industry's international energy conference, disclosed that amendments to the Atomic Energy Act and the Civil Nuclear Liability Act are under discussion to open the sector to private capital and foreign direct investment (FDI).

“You need private capital to get into this sector, you need foreign direct investment also. Unless the current laws are amended, private players and FDI are unlikely to come in. The government has committed to bring those reforms, and I do expect in the next few months this should happen,” Prasad said, describing the changes as “one of the most important policy enablers.”