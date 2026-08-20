Around midday, as solar output rises, the opposite happens: net demand—the amount of electricity that must be supplied by conventional generators after accounting for renewable generation, which enjoys “must-run” status under the central and state grid codes—falls sharply. Plot the two movements together and the curve resembles a duck: a deep trough during solar-rich hours followed by a steep evening climb. Hence the term “duck curve”.

Analysis of Grid-India’s daily power supply data by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), a research and advocacy organisation in Delhi, shows that India’s “duck curve” is beginning to deepen …

This article is part of the cover story "Coal's new flex", originally published in the August 16-31, 2026 print edition of Down To Earth