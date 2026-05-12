Cooling appliances now drive India’s household electricity use

Amid increasing heat every passing year, India’s rising appetite for cooling appliances is rapidly reshaping household electricity demand. A new report showed that thermal comfort devices now account for the largest share of residential power consumption.

Cooling devices like fans, air conditioners and air coolers, account for 40 per cent of household electricity use among surveyed homes, found the authors of the report.

Residential Energy Consumption Patterns and Appliance Ownership in India: Insights from a 2024 Household Survey by CLASP and the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) is based on interviews with 4,321 households across 20 states and major climatic zones.

This comes in the backdrop of India’s rapidly evolving energy landscape, driven by a growing population, an expanding economy and growing access to modern energy services. With a population exceeding 1.4 billion, India’s residential sector is a key contributor to the country’s overall electricity consumption.

As of the 2024-25 financial year (FY25), it accounted for 25 per cent of the total electricity usage in the country, with an annual growth rate of 6 per cent, according to provisional data from the Central Electricity Authority.

Household appliance ownership