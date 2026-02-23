Demand flexibility is key to accelerating renewable integration in India

India’s energy landscape is undergoing rapid transformation. While the country is witnessing increasing penetration of renewable energy (RE), it simultaneously faces the challenge of fast-growing peak electricity demand. Meeting this rising demand while ensuring uninterrupted power supply and grid reliability requires significant investment and results in a higher marginal cost of power.

To manage this demand effectively and cost-efficiently, Demand Flexibility (DF) and Demand Response (DR) programmes are critical. These initiatives can enhance grid reliability, reduce reliance on expensive peak power, and optimise procurement costs so that reliable electricity reaches consumers at a reasonable price. The ongoing nationwide roll-out of smart meters is further enabling DF/DR programmes by providing granular consumption data and facilitating two-way communication across consumer categories.

India’s efforts to modernise its power sector, investments in grid decarbonisation, and a robust regulatory environment have laid the foundation for strategically addressing rising electricity needs. Moreover, a decade of experience in utility-led demand-side management (DSM) has created a strong baseline for DF/DR programmes to accelerate RE integration. However, DF readiness varies across states, with a few frontrunners demonstrating stronger policy, regulatory and technical preparedness.

Regulatory progress

A few progressive electricity distribution companies (discoms) have piloted DR programmes, particularly in the residential cooling segment. However, the voluntary nature of these programmes limits their effectiveness in power procurement planning, as discoms cannot reliably forecast or quantify available flexible demand during peak periods. To unlock demand flexibility, it is imperative to overcome inertia in implementing mandatory, state-wide Time-of-Day (ToD) tariffs across all consumer categories.

Regulators must mandate clear targets to guide discoms in overcoming existing impediments and systematically identifying and leveraging flexible demand. This would allow utilities to reduce costs associated with peak power procurement while enabling higher renewable energy penetration.

Maharashtra’s MERC (Demand Flexibility and Demand Side Management – Implementation Framework, Cost-Effectiveness Assessment, and Evaluation, Measurement and Verification) Regulations 2024 are among the first demand flexibility regulations in the country. The framework introduces a Demand Flexibility Portfolio Obligation (DFPO), requiring distribution licensees to shift a specified percentage of peak demand to non-peak hours. It also explicitly emphasises robust load research and consumer segmentation to design appropriate programmes. The regulations lay down requirements for cost-effectiveness assessment, measurement and verification, thereby creating a comprehensive structure for integrating demand-side flexibility into resource adequacy planning.

Assam and Karnataka have also released their respective draft AERC (Demand Response) Regulations 2024 and Draft KERC [Framework for Demand Flexibility (DF) / Demand Side Management (DSM)] Regulations 2025.

Framework already evolving

Tata Power Mumbai, in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) and Sustainable Energy for All, piloted a demand flexibility programme to shift water pumping operations to off-peak hours. The initiative leveraged solar hours and ToD tariffs to reduce electricity costs. The February 2024 pilot at Bhandup shifted 345 kilowatts daily over three hours, saving 23,000 units of electricity and identifying a flexibility opportunity of 50 megawatts per month across 50 pumping stations.

Tata Power Mumbai also introduced automated DR for residential consumers during 2023-2024 to manage peak loads. In 2025, it moved to an aggregator-based demand flexibility programme for large HT commercial, industrial and public service consumers, signalling a shift towards portfolio-based, market-ready flexibility resources.

BSES Yamuna Power Limited in Delhi launched an automated DR programme in 2020 targeting residential and commercial consumers for peak-demand reduction. Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd implemented a programme between 2022 and 2025 combining automated and behavioural DR, supported by smart metering across residential, commercial and industrial segments.

Building a national framework

While state-level initiatives are valuable, a coordinated national framework could significantly accelerate progress (see Table 1: National DF programme components). Such a framework would standardise operational procedures, establish unified regulatory principles, and enable aggregators to operate across state boundaries — creating economies of scale for technologies and service providers.

A comprehensive national programme should include multiple components. Technology market transformation, through programmes similar to FAME or PM Surya Ghar, could create demand and reduce costs for demand flexibility technologies. Integrating demand flexibility into building codes would mandate energy monitoring and control infrastructure in new construction, preparing future building stock for flexible load management.

Regulatory frameworks should incorporate demand flexibility into DSM regulations across all states, setting portfolio targets that incentivise utilities to access demand-side resources. A national assessment framework using smart meter and renewable energy data could identify optimal demand modulation periods, pricing signals and cost–benefit relationships.

Clear standard operating procedures are essential. Protocols covering flexibility estimation, consumer enrolment, service delivery and operational changes would streamline implementation for consumers and aggregators alike. Establishing open communication standards such as OpenADR for control, data exchange and measurement and verification would ensure reliability, transparency and readiness for automated demand response at scale.