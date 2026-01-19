Electricity Amendment Bill: Centre signals course correction after stakeholder pushback

“Consultations have been held with consumer associations and regulatory bodies, and further engagement with state-owned discoms is expected. The reform process is continuing in parallel, with workable suggestions being implemented even as discussions on the final shape of the Bill are ongoing,” he said.

Agarwal said the government is also factoring in the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission, particularly on discom debt and the possibility of states taking over certain liabilities. Any financial restructuring mechanism would be aligned with broader fiscal devolution and state-level reform frameworks, they added.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Centre of Excellence for Power Regulation conference, the power minister also underscored the need to rationalise regulations and reduce litigation in the power sector, aligning reforms with the government’s broader ease-of-doing-business agenda.

What the Bill proposes

The Electricity (Amendment) Bill seeks to overhaul the Electricity Act, 2003 with the objective of improving efficiency, financial viability and consumer choice. A central proposal is the introduction of distribution sub-licensing or multiple supply licensees, allowing more than one company to operate in the same area using a common distribution network. The government argues this will introduce competition in retail power supply, improve service quality and reduce losses.

The draft Bill also proposes strengthening state electricity regulatory commissions by giving them greater autonomy in tariff-setting, reducing the role of discoms in the process and enforcing stricter timelines and contractual discipline. It further envisages a phased reduction of cross-subsidies, with subsidies to be delivered more transparently through direct benefit transfers to consumers rather than being embedded in tariffs.