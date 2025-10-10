Geothermal energy has huge potential to generate clean power — including from used oil and gas wells
As the world seeks sustainable energy solutions, geothermal power emerges as a promising option.
It offers consistent energy output by tapping into Earth's heat, unaffected by weather conditions.
Enhanced geothermal systems, which can be developed from idle oil and gas wells, are expanding the potential for clean energy, with the US Geological Survey estimating significant capacity in regions like the Great Basin.
As energy use rises and the planet warms, you might have dreamed of an energy source that works 24/7, rain or shine, quietly powering homes, industries and even entire cities without the ups and downs of solar or wind — and .
The promise of for geothermal energy — heat from the Earth itself — has attracted rising levels of investment to this reliable, low-emission power source that can provide continuous electricity almost anywhere on the planet. That includes ways to harness geothermal energy from idle or abandoned oil and gas wells. In the first quarter of 2025, North American geothermal installations attracted in public funding — , which itself was a significant increase from previous years, according to an industry analysis from consulting firm Wood Mackenzie.
As an , I’ve studied geothermal systems’ resource potential and operational trade-offs firsthand. From the investment and technological advances I’m seeing, I believe geothermal energy is poised to become a significant contributor to the energy mix in the United States and around the world, especially when integrated with other renewable sources.
A May 2025 assessment by the US Geological Survey found that geothermal sources just in the Great Basin, a region that encompasses Nevada and parts of neighboring states, have the potential to meet — and even more as technology to harness geothermal energy advances. And the International Energy Agency estimates that by 2050, geothermal energy could provide as much as .
Why geothermal energy is unique
Geothermal energy taps into heat beneath the Earth’s surface to generate electricity or provide direct heating. Unlike solar or wind, it never stops. It runs around the clock, with closed-loop water systems and few emissions.
Geothermal is capable of providing significant quantities of energy. For instance, Fervo Energy’s Cape Station project in Utah is reportedly on track to of baseload, carbon-free geothermal power by 2026. That’s less than the amount of in the US, but more than the average natural gas plant produces.
But the project, , is not complete. When , the station is projected to deliver . That amount is 100 megawatts more than its original goal without additional drilling, thanks to since the project broke ground.
And geothermal energy is becoming . By 2035, according to the International Energy Agency, technical advances could mean energy from enhanced geothermal systems could cost , a price .
Types of geothermal energy
There are several ways to get energy from deep within the Earth.
tap into underground hot water and steam to generate electricity. These resources are concentrated in where heat, water and permeable rock naturally coincide. In the US, that’s generally California, Nevada and Utah. Internationally, most hydrothermal energy is in Iceland and the Philippines.
Some hydrothermal facilities, such as , have , proving the technology’s long-term viability. Others in and the have been running since the late 1950s and early 1960s.
Enhanced geothermal systems effectively just about anywhere on the planet. In places where there is not enough water in the ground or where the rock is too dense to move heat naturally, these installations drill deep holes and inject fluid into the hot rocks, creating new fractures and opening existing ones, much like for oil and gas production.
A system like this uses more than one well. In one, it pumps cold water down, which collects heat from the rocks and then is pumped back up through another well, where the heat drives turbines. In recent years, academic and corporate research has .
Ground source heat pumps do not require drilling holes as deep, but instead take advantage of the fact that the Earth’s temperature is relatively stable just below the surface, even just (1.8 to 2.4 meters) — and it’s hotter .
These systems don’t generate electricity but rather circulate fluid in underground pipes, exchanging heat with the soil, extracting warmth from the ground in winter and transferring warmth to the ground in summer. These systems are similar but , which are becoming widespread across the US for heating and cooling. Geothermal heat pump systems can serve individual homes, commercial buildings and even .
Direct-use applications also don’t generate electricity but rather use the geothermal heat directly. ; aquaculture facilities maintain optimal water temperatures; industrial operations use the heat to dehydrate food, cure concrete or other energy-intensive processes. Worldwide, these applications now deliver over . Some geothermal fluids contain valuable minerals; of California’s Salton Sea region could potentially . Federal judges are reviewing a proposal to do just that, as well as .
Researchers are finding new ways to use geothermal resources, too. Some are using to when consumer demand is low and when demand rises.
Some geothermal power stations can , rather than running continuously at maximum capacity.
Geothermal sources are also making other renewable-energy projects more effective. and battery storage are increasing the , among other places.
And geothermal energy can power as well as energy-intensive efforts to , as is .
Geothermal potential in the US and worldwide
Currently, the US has , mostly in the West. That’s , but the , according to federal and international engineering assessments.
And for enhanced geothermal systems could significantly increase the amount of energy available and its geographic spread.
One example is happening in Beaver County, in the southwestern part of Utah. Once a , it now hosts that are being developed to both demonstrate the potential and to supply electricity to .
Those projects include , which is relatively straightforward: Engineers identify wells that reach deep, hot rock formations and circulate water or another fluid in a closed loop to capture heat to generate electricity or provide direct heating. This method does not require drilling new wells, which significantly reduces setup costs and and .
There are as many as across the US, some of which could shift from being fossil fuel infrastructure into .
Challenges and trade-offs
Geothermal energy is not without technical, environmental and economic hurdles.
and conventional systems need . Enhanced systems, using hydraulic fracturing, .
from geothermal systems, though the systems can release hydrogen sulfide, a and can contribute to . But that can capture up to 99.9 per cent of hydrogen sulfide before it enters the atmosphere.
And the systems do use water, though can minimize consumption.
Building geothermal power stations does require , but its ability to deliver energy over the long term can . Projects like those undertaken by Fervo Energy show that for a project to get funded, built and begin generating energy.
Despite its challenges, geothermal energy’s reliability, low emissions and scalability make it a vital complement to solar and wind — and a cornerstone of a stable, low-carbon energy future.
Assistant Professor of Energy and Petroleum Engineering,
