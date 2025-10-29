Global North fuels climate crisis: US, Canada, Australia and Norway drove 40% rise in oil and gas output since Paris pact

A decade after the Paris Agreement, a new analysis by Oil Change International (OCI) on October 29, 2025, revealed that just four Global North countries — the United States (US), Canada, Australia, and Norway — are overwhelmingly responsible for derailing global efforts to phase out fossil fuels.

Together, they expanded oil and gas production by nearly 40 per cent between 2015 and 2024, even as the rest of the world cut output by 2 per cent.

The Planet Wreckers: Global North Countries Fueling the Fire Since the Paris Agreement report finds that the US alone accounted for more than 90 per cent of the net global increase in oil and gas extraction over the last decade — adding nearly 11 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), more than five times any other country.

“These countries promised in Paris to limit warming to 1.5°C,” said Romain Ioualalen, Global Policy Lead at OCI. “Instead, they’ve poured fuel on the fire while withholding the funds needed to put it out. This is a blatant mockery of justice and equity.”

Fossil expansion in the face of climate breakdown

The report shows that since the Paris Agreement, Global North governments have approved or supported fossil fuel projects representing over half of future planned expansion. Australia saw the steepest proportional rise — a 77 per cent surge in production — while Norway continues to issue new drilling licences in the Arctic.