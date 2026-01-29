Global nuclear capacity could exceed tripling target by 2050: Report

Global nuclear power capacity could surge to 1,446 gigawatt electric (GWe) by 2050 if countries deliver on reactor lifetime extensions and new-build ambitions, surpassing the roughly 1,200 GWe level associated with the international pledge to triple nuclear energy, according to a new global nuclear outlook report.

The projection combines reactors that are operable, under construction, planned, proposed and considered potential, alongside stated government capacity targets, signalling strong policy backing for nuclear energy in climate and energy security strategies.

Growth pipeline shifts over time

Most additions to 2030 are expected from reactors already under construction, while projects currently in planning drive expansion to 2035. Beyond that, growth increasingly depends on proposed and potential projects, as well as programmes linked directly to government targets.

Five countries — China, France, India, Russia and the United States — could together account for nearly 980 GWe of global capacity in 2050.