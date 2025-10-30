Global offshore wind expansion projected to triple globally by 2030, even as US projects falter

Offshore wind capacity is set to triple worldwide by 2030 despite policy reversals and cost pressures in key markets such as the United States, according to a new report by energy think tank Ember and the Global Offshore Wind Alliance (GOWA).

The analysis was released ahead of 30th Conference of Parties (COP30) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Brazil. It found that clear and credible government targets continue to anchor global momentum, with 27 countries, 27 subnational authorities and three regions now setting offshore wind goals.

Together, these national targets amount to 263 gigawatts (GW) by 2030, excluding China, which is yet to announce a national target but is expected to drive more than half of the world’s offshore capacity this decade.

Despite inflation, supply chain bottlenecks and project cancellations in the US, the report concluded that the world remains on course to meet the offshore wind component of the global goal to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030, as agreed under the UAE Consensus at COP28.

“Offshore wind already delivers 83 GW of clean energy, enough to power 73 million homes,” said Dave Jones, chief analyst at Ember, in a press release. “To countries thinking about agreeing new targets or extending existing ones, the message is clear: now is the time to act to help spur the next wave of growth.”

The report underscored how targets act as economic instruments that provide market visibility and investor confidence. Europe continues to lead, with 15 countries collectively targeting 99 GW by 2030, half of it from Germany (30 GW) and the Netherlands (21 GW). The UK remains the single largest market, with ambitions of 43-50 GW including 5 GW of floating wind.