Global power demand to grow 3.6% in 2026 as renewables overtake coal: IEA

Global electricity demand is expected to grow by 3.6 per cent in 2026 and a further 3.8 per cent in 2027, driven by rising consumption from industry, electric vehicles, air conditioning, household appliances and data centres, according to the International Energy Agency.

The IEA’s Electricity Mid-Year Update 2026 says global electricity consumption is projected to rise from 28,600 terawatt hours in 2025 to 30,700 terawatt hours by 2027.

The report says power systems have largely adapted to disruptions in liquefied natural gas supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, triggered by the war in the Middle East. But the crisis pushed natural gas prices in Asia and Europe to their highest levels since the 2022-23 energy crisis, increasing electricity generation costs and prompting some countries to switch from gas to coal.

At the same time, the expansion of renewable electricity has helped diversify power supplies and strengthen energy security, the report said.

Renewables set to overtake coal

The IEA projects renewable electricity generation to overtake coal globally in 2026, after reaching near parity in 2025.

Renewable generation is expected to grow by more than 8 per cent in 2026, raising its share of global electricity generation from 33 per cent in 2025 to 37 per cent by 2027.

Solar photovoltaic power remains the largest contributor to global electricity supply growth. Solar PV generation is forecast to increase by around 600 terawatt hours in 2026, matching the record annual expansion seen in 2025.

The IEA expects solar PV to surpass wind power and become the world’s second-largest renewable electricity source after hydropower.

India and other Asian economies are expected to play a growing role in global solar deployment. Their combined contribution to solar capacity additions is projected to rise from nearly 10 per cent in 2025 to around 17 per cent in 2026.

Global gas-fired electricity generation is forecast to remain broadly unchanged in 2026, breaking the growth trend seen through much of the past decade. Growth is expected to resume at around 1.5 per cent in 2027, although the IEA said geopolitical uncertainty could continue to affect the outlook.

Nuclear power generation is also expected to rise in 2026 and accelerate in 2027, supported by new reactors coming online in China and India, and strong output in the United States and France.