How solar is helping communities in rural Odisha cope with energy poverty

Solar drying adds value to farm produce

Alongside irrigation, renewable energy is also being used by women’s SHGs in Nandapur for agricultural processing, particularly ginger. In Kurji village, an SHG has incorporated solar energy into its operations to dry agricultural produce, primarily ginger.

Ulash Khinbudi, the 27-year-old community resource person in the village, said ginger production was previously high, but there were limited means of processing it, resulting in post-harvest losses. “Ginger production was too much before, and there were no means of processing it, causing post-harvest loss,” Khinbudi said.

Following technological assistance provided by Professional Assistance for Development Action (PRADAN), the SHG began using the technology for processing and value addition, she said.

The technology combines conventional processing equipment with solar drying, including electric cutters, fan-based dryers and solar dryers.

Khinbudi said the price realised for ginger has increased following processing. Small ginger, which previously sold for Rs 8–10 a kg, now fetches around Rs 40 a kg. Big ginger sells for around Rs 140 a kg, compared with Rs 20–30 previously.

“Rates were not remunerative before. They could manage to sell small ginger at Rs 8-10 a kg before, but now they get Rs 40. As for a kg of big ginger, it’s Rs 140 from Rs 20-30 before,” she said, adding that reliable power remained a concern. At present, about 40 women are part of the SHG, working in shifts.

A similar solar dryer intervention is in Kirajholla village, among others in the same block and district. This SHG is capable of processing raw ginger or turmeric up to 1 tonne per day, said Rashmi Ranjan Sahoo, a field coordinator of PRADAN based in Nandapur.

PRADAN has worked with women’s SHGs in Odisha within the broader Mission Shakti and rural livelihoods ecosystem. According to its 2008–09 annual report, PRADAN was selected as a resource organisation under the Mission Shakti project in Rayagada district, where it worked with SHGs across 11 blocks to strengthen groups, develop federations and identify livelihood activities. In Koraput, PRADAN partnered with a technology provider in 2018 to install 7 drying units for seven SHGs across three villages, according to its field coordinators in Nandapur.

The intervention initially focused on ginger and was intended to enable processing and value addition while reducing post-harvest losses. Each SHG comprised around 10 to 12 women.

According to PRADAN’s on-ground coordinators in Nandapur, each unit had two 1.5 kilowatt electric cutters, 10 fan-based dryers and 16 solar dryers. According to a 2026 study by the World Resources Institute (WRI) India, the units could process 50 kg batches of ginger, with solar drying taking around 3-4 hours. The study of productive use of renewable energy across nine states, notes that energy gaps in rural and remote areas constrain agricultural productivity and incomes. The study identifies decentralised renewable energy as a means of supporting rural livelihoods, microenterprises and infrastructure across agrifood value chains.

When electricity cannot reach the field

For another household in Bairagiput, electricity has been a persistent constraint. Power interruptions of two to three hours a day have been recorded, with the problem continuing for around 20 years.

An electric pole is far from the agricultural field, making installation of an electric motor difficult. Diesel is also difficult to obtain, as to procure it, one has to go to Nandapur or Sehliguda which is not feasible most of the time.

The irrigation system includes a 5 horsepower solar motor, 80 pipes, including 40 in the pipeline, and 40 sprinklers. It uses monsoon rainwater, seepage and water from the hills. The intervention extends across agricultural clusters in the area. Kalandi has a cabbage cluster, while Dharangaba has solar fencing and a 5 horsepower government motor. Around 20 people are recorded as benefiting from the intervention. There are a total of 4 motors. The second motor is associated with approximately 30 acres, while the third and fourth motors are associated with around 20 acres each. The intervention covers two villages, Sahoo said.

In Kalahandi, unreliable power affects food processing

The energy challenge is not limited to agricultural fields. In Thuamul Rampur block of Kalahandi district, a women’s self-help group (SHG) uses solar power and battery storage for its food-processing operations.

Jai Durga SHG, a 10-member women’s collective, supplies supplementary nutrition to Anganwadi centres across eight gram panchayats in the block under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS).

Sourajini Singh, 65, a former president of the SHG, said the group’s electricity bill reduced after solar panels and battery storage were incorporated into its operations. The group received four 200 Ah batteries, one 3.5 kilowatt inverter, four 595 watt solar panels and a rice puff extruder or puffed rice roaster about two years ago.

The equipment has also reduced the need to travel to Bhawanipatna for processed ingredients.

“We no longer have to travel 40-45 kilometres to Bhawanipatna to get ready-made puffed rice and chana (gram), peanut, wheat, sugar and gram flour roasted,” Singh told DTE. “It not only saves our transportation cost but also enables us to consume efficiently.”