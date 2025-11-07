How the US cut climate-changing emissions while its economy more than doubled

Because natural gas is a more efficient fuel than coal, it has been a win for climate in comparison, even though it’s a fossil fuel. The US has reduced emissions from electricity as a result.

Significant improvements in energy efficiency , from appliances to lighting, have also played a role. Even though tech gadgets seem to be recharging everywhere all the time today, household electricity use, per person, plateaued over the first two decades of the 2000s after rising continuously since the 1940s.

Costs for renewable electricity, batteries fall

US renewable electricity generation, including wind, solar and hydro power, has nearly tripled since 1995 , helping to further reduce emissions from electricity generation.

Costs for solar and wind power have fallen so much that they are now cheaper than coal and competitive with natural gas. Fourteen states, including most of the Great Plains, now get at least 30 per cent of their power from solar, wind and battery storage.

While wind power has been cost competitive with fossil fuels for at least 20 years , solar photovoltaic power has only been competitive with fossil fuels for about 10 years . So expect deployment of solar PV to continue to increase , both in the US and internationally, even as US federal subsidies disappear .